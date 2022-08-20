Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
Aldi Expanding in Louisiana – Is Shreveport on the List?
A new grocery store is beginning to make inroads in Louisiana. Aldi is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But more expansion is on the way. Is...
KTAL
Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
Crane vehicle for Louisiana tree service tips, smashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. — No one was hurt last weekend when a crane vehicle for a Louisiana tree service tipped, smashing into a Shreveport home and damaging power lines as the work truck toppled onto its back, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTBS, the incident happened about 9 a.m....
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Roy’s Kids Scores Big with School Supply Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (Loving Living Local)- Roy’s Kids‘ founder, Mike Powell, collects large delivery of school supplies to help local children in need. Roy’s Kids partnered with Citizens Bank & Trust Co., KTAL NBC 6, and KMSS FOX 33 to help local kids in need succeed with the CB&T School Supply Drive. Roy’s Kids is a local volunteer-run charity based in Shreveport, Louisiana. Roy’s Kids collaborates with other charities throughout the year on various events to help local underprivileged children. “We’ll do whatever it takes to help as many children as possible have the fun childhood they deserve” the organization states on its website.
KSLA
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws
Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
westcentralsbest.com
New airports director nominated amid turbulence from current leader
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over. The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He...
KTBS
CHRISTUS to Shreveport firefighters: “We’ve got your back!”
SHREVEPORT, La. — “We’ve got your back!” That is the message CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier gave to Shreveport firefighters through a donation of ballistic vests. The presentation of three ballistic vests was made to firefighters today at Station 19 on Ellerbe Road. CHRISTUS provided the funding to purchase custom-made ballistic vests for the firefighters through its Community Benefit Fund.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
postsouth.com
Southern Rail Commission coming to Shreveport as passenger rail gains momentum in Louisiana
Louisiana's potential passenger rail expansions across the Interstate 20 corridor and connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans are gaining steam and will grab the Deep South spotlight when the Southern Rail Commission meets in Shreveport next month. "It gives us a chance to showcase Shreveport and advance our strategy and...
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Melvin Slack Bows Out of Race
Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack, the only other Republican candidate, has withdrawn his name from the mayors race. Slack ends his campaign after a restraining order was issued by Judge Brady O'Callaghan after being accused of sexual harrassment and issuing death threats to a local woman. According to the report...
It’s Gumbo Weather, Don’t Forget the 14 Rules of Southern Cooking
It's finally gumbo weather here in Louisiana! Let's hunker down with some comfort food, but don't go forgetting the 'rules' when it comes to southern cooking!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a record 26 days of 100° plus temperatures this summer making 2022 one of our hottest years yet. Thankfully,...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
arklatexweekend.com
Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
KTAL
Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard
Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day's work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies Tuesday. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Applications open for Marshall Citizens Police Department. Preseason Blitz: Texas High Tigers. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Big rig rollover...
KTAL
Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
KSLA
Storms spur flash flooding, power outages
(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
KTAL
Shreveport dedicates portion of street to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A street in Cooper Road was dedicated to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson, a beloved Shreveport native Saturday morning. The city council approved the dedication to dedicate the 2000 block of Ice Cream Street in Henderson’s name. Members of Henderson’s family, Councilwoman Tabatha...
