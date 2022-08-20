ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Roy’s Kids Scores Big with School Supply Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (Loving Living Local)- Roy’s Kids‘ founder, Mike Powell, collects large delivery of school supplies to help local children in need. Roy’s Kids partnered with Citizens Bank & Trust Co., KTAL NBC 6, and KMSS FOX 33 to help local kids in need succeed with the CB&T School Supply Drive. Roy’s Kids is a local volunteer-run charity based in Shreveport, Louisiana. Roy’s Kids collaborates with other charities throughout the year on various events to help local underprivileged children. “We’ll do whatever it takes to help as many children as possible have the fun childhood they deserve” the organization states on its website.
KSLA

Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
K945

Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws

Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
westcentralsbest.com

New airports director nominated amid turbulence from current leader

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over. The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He...
KTBS

CHRISTUS to Shreveport firefighters: “We’ve got your back!”

SHREVEPORT, La. — “We’ve got your back!” That is the message CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier gave to Shreveport firefighters through a donation of ballistic vests. The presentation of three ballistic vests was made to firefighters today at Station 19 on Ellerbe Road. CHRISTUS provided the funding to purchase custom-made ballistic vests for the firefighters through its Community Benefit Fund.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize

Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
arklatexweekend.com

Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
KTAL

Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard

Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day's work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies Tuesday. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Applications open for Marshall Citizens Police Department. Preseason Blitz: Texas High Tigers. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Big rig rollover...
KTAL

Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
KSLA

Storms spur flash flooding, power outages

(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
