ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox16.com

ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

PTN Deep Dive: Linebackers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the linebackers. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Razorbacks Back to Florida For Bowl Game?

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas went to the Outback Bowl in January and defeated Penn State 24-10 now Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects to head back to The Sunshine State. McMurphy predicts the Razorbacks will take on Michigan State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 2. If that game were to take place it would be the first meeting in the school’s history just like last year’s Penn State and Arkansas was the initial game between the pair.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Ocean City, NJ
Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
State
Colorado State
Local
Louisiana Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Ocean City, NJ
Local
Arkansas Football
City
La Mesa, CA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
La Mesa, CA
Football
La Mesa, CA
Sports
City
Bella Vista, AR
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Local
California Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
fox16.com

Deke Adams Bringing Stability to D-Line, Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach for Sam Pittman in as many seasons, but he brings vast experience to the job including some SEC stops. Adams and the Razorbacks currently have four defensive line commitments in the Class of 2023. They have North Little Rock’s Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 253; Mansfield (Texas) High School’s Kaleb James, 6-5, 265; Fayetteville (Ga.) High School’s Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 320; and Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy’s Ian Geffrard, 6-6, 350. Johnson and Geffrard are interior defensive linemen, Rhodes is considered more of an edge rusher and James is capable of playing all four spots on the line.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Terry Hampton Impressing at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior defensive lineman Terry Hampton transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State and has made a very quick impact with the Hogs. Hampton, 6-1, 314, is from El Dorado and battled injuries in high school or he might have already been a Razorback. But Hampton arrived at Arkansas in late May and has made the most of his time in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Jalen Catalon Named ESPN First-Team All-America

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Chris Low has released the ESPN All-America team and Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is on the squad. Catalon is set for his redshirt junior season following 2021 when he was limited to six games due to a shoulder injury. Even limited to six games, Catalon finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27

FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Faulkner
fox16.com

PTN Deep Dive: Quarterbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one of the most important groups: the quarterbacks. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims discuss how KJ Jefferson...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Returns to Practice Fields Following Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Following Saturday’s second scrimmage of the preseason the Hogs returned to the practice fields on Monday in shorts. The first five periods on Monday were open to the media. Quarterback Malik Hornsby completed a couple passes in a row to running back AJ Green. Monday’s practice saw junior running back Dominique Johnson back on the field in a green protective jersey. Sam Pittman had promised Johnson’s return today.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Jalen Catalon Named to AP All-America Squad

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-America. Catalon is a second-team selection on the AP squad. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Towns#Football Games#American Football#California Baton Rouge#Q1 2022#Rebels
oknursingtimes.com

CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING

This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy