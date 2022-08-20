Waterfront Westport Property With Heated Pool, Rooftop Terrace Hits Market At $9.9M

135 Harbor Road in Westport Photo Credit: Agean PR

A new Fairfield County property has hit the market at nearly $10 million, offering a contemporary home, private beach, and rooftop terrace.

The newly-constructed residence, located at 135 Harbor Road in Westport, was listed on Friday, July 29, at $9,995,000, representatives said.

The home has a 5,000 square-foot interior, an open floor plan, a glass elevator, and a heated pool.

The primary bedroom suite has a fireplace, balcony, and steam shower.

The residence also has four additional double bedrooms, a four-car garage, and gym/spa area, and a 1,450 square-foot rooftop terrace, representatives said.

The property is co-listed by Ryan Serhant, of SERHANT, and Danielle Malloy, of Nest Seekers.

