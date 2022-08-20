Read full article on original website
College Football News
North Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview
North Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Appalachian State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
CBS Sports
Big Ten expert picks 2022: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
Another year, another set of preseason Big Ten expert picks with Ohio State atop the conference. While that story may be tired to some, the annual assumption received a bit of a reprieve last season when Michigan emerged to stomp OSU, win the Big Ten title and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time.
NFL・
NC State player throws shade at Clemson
An NC State player threw some shade at Clemson during a show on the ACC Network. During the ACC Network’s all-access program featuring NC State, Wolfpack linebacker Isaiah Moore was shown on camera saying, (...)
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
NFL・
Former College Basketball Star's Younger Brother Named Starting QB
The Maye family wrote another chapter in its UNC athletics story on Monday morning. Drake Maye was named starting quarterback of the Tar Heels' earlier today. The redshirt freshman is the younger brother of former UNC men's basketball standout Luke Maye, who was a member of the Heels' 2016-17 national championship team.
ESPN
Jadyn Donovan, No. 3 women's basketball recruit, to join Duke Blue Devils
Guard Jadyn Donovan, the No. 3 women's basketball recruit in the 2023 espnW 100, announced her commitment to Duke over Notre Dame on Monday. "I chose Duke for a number of reasons, most notably that Duke academics is second to none and I want to use my degree to take me as far as I can go because the ball stops bouncing one day," Donovan told ESPN. "It is also close to home and my family."
When does college football start? Here's the schedule for Week 0 games and how to watch
Ready for some college football? You don't have to wait long for games to kick off. The 2022 college football season begins Saturday. Aug. 27, with a handful of "Week 0"...
ESPN
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley to drive NASCAR pace car at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Dawn Staley will be out front again, this time at Darlington Raceway. South Carolina's two-time national women's championship coach will drive the pace car for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs - the Southern 500 on Sept. 4. Staley attended the event in 2017...
North Carolina's Top 100 football players to watch: Nos. 40-21
Most of the final 20 players in our list of North Carolina's Top 100 high school football players have already committed to Power 5 programs, several of whom will graduate from their high schools in December and early enroll in their colleges of choice. As we stated in our previous lists, these are ...
