College Football News

North Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Appalachian State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut

Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
The Spun

Former College Basketball Star's Younger Brother Named Starting QB

The Maye family wrote another chapter in its UNC athletics story on Monday morning. Drake Maye was named starting quarterback of the Tar Heels' earlier today. The redshirt freshman is the younger brother of former UNC men's basketball standout Luke Maye, who was a member of the Heels' 2016-17 national championship team.
ESPN

Jadyn Donovan, No. 3 women's basketball recruit, to join Duke Blue Devils

Guard Jadyn Donovan, the No. 3 women's basketball recruit in the 2023 espnW 100, announced her commitment to Duke over Notre Dame on Monday. "I chose Duke for a number of reasons, most notably that Duke academics is second to none and I want to use my degree to take me as far as I can go because the ball stops bouncing one day," Donovan told ESPN. "It is also close to home and my family."
