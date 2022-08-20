Read full article on original website
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I just don’t care’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets brutally honest at potentially shattering NFL records next season
Jonathan Taylor broke out into another level in the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts running back emerged as the top rusher in the league last season. His ability to carve out great yardage from run plays helped the team stay in the playoff hunt for most of the season. Unfortunately, they fell just short at the end.
Aaron Rodgers’ job in jeopardy? David Bakhtiari hilariously sparks Packers QB competition
It looks like Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is threatened by his potential QB replacement … And no, we’re not talking about Jordan Love, but rather David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari returned to practice Sunday after a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, and right in the first day that he joined the team, he was ready to steal the position of his good friend. The veteran offensive tackle was caught on video practicing with the team under center and taking snaps, looking like he is ready to play QB.
Kirk Cousins fires ‘explosive’ take over criticisms against Vikings offense
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Vikings now that new head coach Kevin O’Connell is in the picture. The Mike Zimmer era has officially ended, and there’s considerable excitement as to what the 37-year-old shot-caller is going to bring to the table for Kirk Cousins and Co.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job – but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to passing of Chiefs legend Len Dawson
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson just passed away at the age of 87. The tributes have been pouring in from all over, and it’s no surprise to see Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes pay his respects. Mahomes took to Twitter Wednesday morning to honor Dawson:. Patrick Mahomes...
‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see
The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing fantasy football offenses in the NFL in 2022. After losing Davante Adams during the offseason, there are a plethora of targets to go around. Aaron Rodgers will have to identify a new top weapon within the Packers’ offense, and that could also open the door […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns
After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers announced Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. The decision isn’t much of a surprise, but there was no official announcement previously made. Mayfield is aiming to lead the Panthers to the playoffs this season. Confirmed ✅ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2022 Panthers […] The post Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but all the quarterback hype on the team belongs to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett, especially after his pair of fantastic preseason performances. In Week 1 of the preseason, Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a 32-25 victory over […] The post The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets
The Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable Monday, thanks to a disastrous performance on the field that resulted in a 24-16 road loss to the New York Jets. While it’s just a preseason game, the Falcons failed to provide an overall positive impression on head coach Arthur Smith, who did not hold back when he spoke about […] The post ‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today
Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
2 Ravens backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The 2022 Baltimore Ravens are a solid, veteran team with many returning starters from the 2021 Ravens roster. They are also an organization that drafts extremely well and makes good signings. That makes for a deep squad and means there are a few positions on the Ravens depth chart that are still up for grabs as the team grinds toward the final Ravens preseason game.
Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on Packers’ offense amid wide receiver questions
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 training camp with plenty of questions, particularly on their offense after the departure of Davante Adams. After weeks of full practices, however, superstar QB Aaron Rodgers like what he has seen so far from the attack that he is going to lead. Sure...
Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a massive personality. That personality has brought a renewed sense of energy to the Lions organization and its fan base. However, Monday was an uncharacteristic day for the Lions head coach. He was at practice, but he was the only coach there. Campbell allowed his players to run […] The post Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Arguing for and against the Buffalo Bills signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The much-anticipated 2022 NFL season is just a few short weeks away. The upcoming season will be full of excitement, and arguably no team is more excited than the Buffalo Bills. Following two straight AFC East titles, the Bills enter the new campaign as favorites for their first Lombardi Trophy.
