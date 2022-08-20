Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
‘If you see it, kill it:’ Spotted Lanternfly could create concern for Virginia’s agriculture
Local agriculture agencies have launched a new campaign, “If you see it, kill it.” This message about Spotted lanternflies could help save plants, trees and even wine. This fall when you see a Spotted Lanternfly, don’t hesitate, take a shoe and crush the invasive and destructive insect.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Buchanan metallurgical coal mine to expand after deal with Virginia
Virginia’s largest coal mining operation is set to get even larger after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced a deal between the state and Coronado Global Resources to expand operations and production at the company’s Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County. On Tuesday, the administration said Coronado will...
Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
Have ye $49,000 in doubloons? This Virginia pirate ship could be yours, Matey
If you ever hoped to sail the high seas in 17th-century style, a recent Facebook listing may have just the thing for you.
Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas
There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, Virginia officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will...
Masks required in Shenandoah National Park buildings
Following National Park Service policy and CDC guidance, masks must be worn in all Shenandoah National Park buildings, effective Monday, August 22, 2022. This change is in response to high transmission rates in the area of the park. The NPS, in collaboration with the US Public Health Service, uses the...
Virginia Releasing $500 One-Time Payments To Eligible Residents In October
(fizkes/Adobe Stock Images) With the unbelievable costs of inflation impacting many residents in Virginia, it comes as a welcome surprise that many residents may be receiving a tax rebate in October and the fall months.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
How deadly is fentanyl? Virginia quarterly report paints grim picture
Drug overdoses have been the leading cause of unnatural death in the Commonwealth since 2013 but the trend has only continued to worsen as illicit opioids have continued to grow in popularity. Of these opioids, fentanyl has proven to be the overwhelmingly most fatal. In 2021, fentanyl killed 2038 people in Virginia alone.
SURVEY: What’s the best hiking trail in Southwest/Central Virginia?
As the weather is slowly beginning to cool down, we’re starting to look for more ways to be active outside. Now, we want your input on the best hiking trail in Southwest or Central Virginia – especially those trials with incredible views. From Roaring Run to McAfee Knob,...
Virginia Farmers Get More Support for Winter Cover Crops
Enhanced financial incentives are being offered to Virginia growers willing to plant cover crops this fall through the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program. The maximum per-acre payment for a nonharvestable rye cover crop has jumped from $60 to $90 per acre as part of a record $123 million earmarked for the cost-share program this fiscal year.
Governor Youngkin ‘fast-tracking’ plan to reduce Virginia’s teacher shortage
Governor Glenn Youngkin says he is fast tracking a plan to reduce teacher shortages. It comes as some fear recently approved pay raises were too little, too late.
Shenandoah National Park will once again be requiring masks beginning Monday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The pandemic is pretty much over, except at Shenandoah National Park, where effective Monday, Aug. 22, visitors to buildings will be required to wear masks. The reason being given for the requirement: high transmission rates in the...
