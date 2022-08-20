ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi’s waterfalls are underrated gems

This story is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi has it all. Of course, we already know that the Magnolia State is the birthplace of American music, an absolute force of literature, has the most delicious food and is the center of hospitality. We also know that it’s a haven for barbecue fans and a must-visit for art lovers.
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Mississippi’s Alligator Hunting Season Opens Friday

The 2022 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opens in Mississippi at noon on Friday. The 10-day season will close at noon on Monday, Sept. 5. During the June application period, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks received 7,050 permit applications. A total of 980 permits were issued in the state’s seven hunting zones.
Magnolia State Live

Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners

Famed Mississippi restauranteur Robert St. John is bringing a little bit of Italy to the Jackson Metro area. St. John made the announcement on his personal website last week. St. John and his business partner, Jarred Patterson, COO of New South Restaurant Group, are in the process of creating a restaurant that will take over the Biaggi’s restaurant at the Renaissance in Ridgeland. St. John said taking over an existing restaurant space is a first for him.
A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta

JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
TCHULA, MS
listenupyall.com

What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame to be built in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS
Nic Stone
Kiese Laymon
Lauren Groff
Angie Thomas
Alice Walker
Thousands Jailed Long Periods Before Trial in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Mississippi continue to be jailed for long periods while waiting to go on trial because they are too poor to afford bail, judges may deny bail altogether or public defenders might not be available when they're needed, according to a new report from a group that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated.
What Are the Best Types of Small Businesses to Start in Mississippi?

A great business idea may seem challenging to implement, but when you have a strategy for executing it, it can result in a small business. Before implementing an idea, you should consider if there’s demand for your potential services or products. You should determine the best location where your business can thrive as time passes. Instead of implementing traditional business ideas, try to create authentic modern ideas that can improve people’s lives. Below is a list of several small businesses to start in Mississippi.
Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
Man waits for help to arrive after driving onto flooded street

JACKSON, Miss. — A man said he didn't realize until it was too late that the road he was driving on was flooded. His van stalled out on Oxford Avenue before the sun came up. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he drives through there all the time, but because it was dark, he didn't realize the water was as deep as it was.
JACKSON, MS
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?

Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
Mississippi man accused of trying to kill his mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year old St. Martin man is jailed on charges of trying to kill his mother, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says. Deputies answered a domestic violence call at a home on Beinville Drive in St. Martin around noon Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Ezell says that when they got there they found Grady Markeese Walker in the road in front of the house.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Who can buy and use medical marijuana in Mississippi?

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February 2022. Now, Mississippians are eligible to submit applications to be able to purchase marijuana products when they become available. Below is a list of questions and answers for potential patients. All information is sourced from the text of the Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

