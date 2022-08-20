WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Orchestrates Green Bay Packers’ Long Sprinting TD From the Sidelines While Giving an Interview

ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-7, Lost in wild-card round) New faces: WR Marquise Brown, G Will Hernandez, TE Trey McBride, RB Darrel Williams, LB Nick Vigil. Key losses: EDGE Chandler Jones, LB Jordan Hicks, RB Chase Edmonds, WR Christian Kirk, DL Jordan Phillips. Strengths: QB Kyler Murray is with the Cardinals for the foreseeable future after signing a $230.5 million, five-year deal during the offseason. Entering his fourth season, he’s already a two-time Pro Bowl selection and is one of the league’s most exciting players with his ability to scramble and extend plays. RB James Conner is back after scoring a career-high combined 18 touchdowns last season and WR DeAndre Hopkins — when he returns from a six-game suspension — is still among the league’s best pass catchers. Tight end is a deep spot with Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams and rookie Trey McBride. DE J.J. Watt is still a potent pass rusher who other teams must account for in the game plan. The Cardinals are also solid at the safety position with Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

