Out on Woodward! The sights and sounds of the 2022 Dream Cruise

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gV3np_0hOgBmax00

It's the day car enthusiasts have been waiting for, the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise!

Today, the cruise takes over metro Detroit's most famous road as people flock to see classics, oddities and more.

The Dream Cruise is one of the largest outdoor automotive events in the world, drawing more than 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars from around the world. It links together nine cities on America’s oldest highway.

Come along with us today and check out what we're seeing here on Woodward:

2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

It's a beautiful morning for a cruise. Car lovers arrived early along Woodward to show off their classics!

It's a beautiful morning for a cruise!

The morning kicked off with the annual Cruise in Shoes 5K. The fun run/walk was presented by Huntington on the historic road.

Cruise In Shoes 5K Run/Walk

We even caught up with Jay Leno, who was out and about for the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday morning. Check out the interview below:

Jay Leno on Hand for 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Alicia Smith and Kennan Smith share the view from Mustang Alley at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.

Alicia and Keenan at Mustang Alley at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Are you a laid back kind of cruiser, taking in the sights and sounds when you want?

2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

FULL GALLERY: 2022 WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE

