East Hampton, CT

Register Citizen

Hartford group seeks 1,000 backpacks for students before school starts

WEST HARTFORD — Citing inflation and the rising cost of school supplies, The Village for Families and Children kicked off a back-to-school drive in partnership with Staples on Monday. The Hartford-based nonprofit is hoping to collect 1,000 backpacks this week — along with other school supplies — just in...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden teachers fear loss of special education classrooms

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a large classroom in the back wing of Wintergreen School, a wheeled cart holds baskets of snacks. Equipment for making coffee and tea are spread along a back counter, while on a table near the front of the room sit several cash registers.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Danbury teacher earns $5,000 stipend, other community highlights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Village at Brookfield Common, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s “Best Senior Living Communities.”. The Village earned...
Register Citizen

Racial slur at Enfield student sheds light on racism in mostly white town

ENFIELD — A Black member of the Enfield High School football team approached a local home on Aug. 13 hoping to sell raffle tickets to raise funds for the upcoming season. He made many stops along the way, but his encounter at this house was much different with a resident calling the 14-year-old student a racial slur, Enfield police said.
ENFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

New Canaan to add security measures this school year

NEW CANAAN — More security measures, new start times and revised policies regarding COVID-19 are set to happen this academic year, which kicks off with the first day of school on Monday. School board Secretary Dan Bennett said parents are “surprised and dismayed” that the school year is starting...
News Break
Politics
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Release of American Rescue Plan Funding Begins

More than 1,700 state hospitality businesses are eligible. The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA), in partnership with Gov. Ned Lamont and his administration, announced that the state is distributing $30 million in allocated American Rescue Plan state funding to help the local hospitality industry, part of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recovery measures at the federal level, which were passed in 2021.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Whole Foods looks to open new store in Old Saybrook

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Rhode Island developer has plans to open a Whole Foods supermarket in Old Saybrook at the intersection of Spencer Plains Road and Route 1. Carpionato Group has signed an agreement with the upscale Texas-based supermarket chain to occupy...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program

WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington

Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
TORRINGTON, CT

