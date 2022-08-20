Read full article on original website
Hartford group seeks 1,000 backpacks for students before school starts
WEST HARTFORD — Citing inflation and the rising cost of school supplies, The Village for Families and Children kicked off a back-to-school drive in partnership with Staples on Monday. The Hartford-based nonprofit is hoping to collect 1,000 backpacks this week — along with other school supplies — just in...
Hamden teachers fear loss of special education classrooms
In a large classroom in the back wing of Wintergreen School, a wheeled cart holds baskets of snacks. Equipment for making coffee and tea are spread along a back counter, while on a table near the front of the room sit several cash registers.
‘Back to normal’: Lamont greets East Hartford students on first day of school as COVID concerns fade
EAST HARTFORD — The scene at Langford Elementary School on the first day back Wednesday included bright faces full of anticipation, lots of new shoes and backpacks and a few facemasks here and there. Gov. Ned Lamont greeted families as they arrived, shaking hands and posing for photos with...
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
New Milford adds backup school bus drivers, recruitment events to address shortage
NEW MILFORD — The public schools will start the academic year with two backup bus drivers that should help the bus company avoid the canceled or rescheduled bus routes that were a bane to families last year. In addition to those two drivers, interim New Milford Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote...
Danbury teacher earns $5,000 stipend, other community highlights
The Village at Brookfield Common, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation's "Best Senior Living Communities.". The Village earned...
Proton Therapy in Connecticut: We’re halfway there
Though Connecticut's Office of Health Strategy approved a proton therapy center in Wallingford, it's opposed to one in Danbury. We need both.
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
CT Democrat comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon says $1,000 grants for essential private-sector workers shouldn't be reduced.
Racial slur at Enfield student sheds light on racism in mostly white town
ENFIELD — A Black member of the Enfield High School football team approached a local home on Aug. 13 hoping to sell raffle tickets to raise funds for the upcoming season. He made many stops along the way, but his encounter at this house was much different with a resident calling the 14-year-old student a racial slur, Enfield police said.
New Canaan to add security measures this school year
NEW CANAAN — More security measures, new start times and revised policies regarding COVID-19 are set to happen this academic year, which kicks off with the first day of school on Monday. School board Secretary Dan Bennett said parents are “surprised and dismayed” that the school year is starting...
Study ranks Connecticut’s most and least equitable school districts
A new study by WalletHub shows the most and least equitable school districts in Connecticut, diving into how school funding is distributed and where is distributed most fairly.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Middleton (CT) Gets $1 Million Grant to Establish Gender Equality in Fire Station
The Middletown Press, Conn. Aug. 23—MIDDLETOWN — The South Fire District unveiled Monday its $1 million renovation project, which includes a restroom and showers for a woman firefighter, a move intended to promote gender parity. Reimbursement from the State Bond Commission also allowed the station to add a...
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
Connecticut Release of American Rescue Plan Funding Begins
More than 1,700 state hospitality businesses are eligible. The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA), in partnership with Gov. Ned Lamont and his administration, announced that the state is distributing $30 million in allocated American Rescue Plan state funding to help the local hospitality industry, part of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recovery measures at the federal level, which were passed in 2021.
Bridgeport hires former Newtown cop convicted of embezzlement in labor relations role
BRIDGEPORT — City residents and their leaders have made it clear they are open to granting second chances. And now a former Newtown police officer convicted of embezzlement has joined the payroll in an important position. Mayor Joe Ganim’s office Wednesday confirmed that ex-Sgt. Domenic Costello has been hired...
Whole Foods looks to open new store in Old Saybrook
A Rhode Island developer has plans to open a Whole Foods supermarket in Old Saybrook at the intersection of Spencer Plains Road and Route 1. Carpionato Group has signed an agreement with the upscale Texas-based supermarket chain to occupy...
West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program
WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington
Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metal Supermarkets in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
