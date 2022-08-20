Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
nhonews.com
Hopi Chairman declares State of Emergency after flooding hits reservation
KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma and Vice-Chairman Craig Andrews declared a state of emergency Aug. 17 because of recent flooding across the Hopi Reservation. Recent monsoonal events brought several days of heavy rainfall across the Hopi Reservation resulting in severe flash flooding. The effects caused significant...
