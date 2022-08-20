ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

sorry but I have no sympathy. these people get on the back of those ATVs with no helmet and drive way too fast for the terrain it is them and only them that is in control of their destiny. if you don't wear a helmet and you ride on uneven Terrain like a railroad track going way too fast something bad is destined to happen. these young people go past my house all the time going way too fast down the middle of the road and then they turn onto the railroad most of them don't wear helmets I guess they think that's not cool

NJ.com

Passenger killed in Turnpike crash ID’d as 85-year-old man

The second man killed in a crash last Friday afternoon on the New Jersey Turnpike has been identified as an 85-year-old man from Scarsdale, New York. Robert Birnbaum was the passenger in a car that crossed over the southbound lanes of the highway about 4:15 p.m. and crashed into a concrete barrier, according to New Jersey State Police.
Cat Country 107.3

Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman Charged In Fatal Crash

A 34-year-old South Jersey woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash, authorities said. Bao “Joanna” Huynh of Brigantine was additionally charged with reckless and careless driving in the death of Hector Salgado, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. On June 26, 2021,...
CBS Philly

Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
NJ.com

Pair charged with killing 26-year-old man in Asbury Park, officials say

Two men were arrested and charged with killing a 26-year-old Ocean County man in Asbury Park earlier this year, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened on June 18 on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, the office said. When police arrived shortly after midnight, they found Yahnie Patterson, of Lakewood, in the road with a severe head injury. He was rushed to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on June 21. The office did not say exactly how Patterson was killed.
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
NJ.com

Fast-moving fire destroys N.J. home. No injuries reported.

A fast-moving fire engulfed and destroyed a home in Hunterdon County on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The fire began about 2:45 p.m. on Elk Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, fire officials said in a statement. Firefighters from the township and surrounding areas worked through the night, dousing flames and monitoring...
NJ.com

Police seek N.J. bank robber who fled on motorcycle

Authorities on Tuesday said they were searching for a bank robber who stole an unspecified amount of money from a Chase branch in Somerset County and fled on a motorcycle. The robber demanded money from multiple tellers at the bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township’s Franklin Park section around 2 p.m. Monday, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
firststateupdate.com

Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted

Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
