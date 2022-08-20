sorry but I have no sympathy. these people get on the back of those ATVs with no helmet and drive way too fast for the terrain it is them and only them that is in control of their destiny. if you don't wear a helmet and you ride on uneven Terrain like a railroad track going way too fast something bad is destined to happen. these young people go past my house all the time going way too fast down the middle of the road and then they turn onto the railroad most of them don't wear helmets I guess they think that's not cool
