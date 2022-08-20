Read full article on original website
Two men arrested in alleged theft of Portville tractor
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Allegany County men are facing a grand larceny charge in the Tuesday theft of a tractor in the Town of Portville. Around 4:45 p.m. a 1960s Massy Ferguson tractor was reported stolen from Portville in Cattaraugus County. An investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of […]
Jamestown man charged with attempted assault
A Jamestown man is facing several charges after a reported assault at the Mayville Library Tuesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 20-year-old Xavier Guadarrama is accused of assaulting an employee of the library with a knife. He fled the scene, but was located after a brief search of the area. Deputies charged Guadarrama with attempted assault 1st, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, and menacing 2nd. He was also wanted on an outstanding probation warrant. Deputies transported Guadarrama to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Bemus Point man arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a Bemus Point man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors.
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Stabbing At Mayville Library
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 20-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars following a stabbing at the Mayville Library. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Xavier Guadarrama of assaulting a library employee with a knife around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Guadarrama allegedly fled the scene just before...
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
New York State Police Arrest Several WNY People For Drugs, Harassment, DWI
New York State Police have been busy in Western New York. Several people were recently arrested on charges including DWI, drugs, and harassment. A 40-year-old Jamestown man was arrested for Aggravated Harassment on August 22, 2022. State Police from Jamestown were called to a home in Mayville for a harassment complaint. William Soto allegedly called the victim and threatened her life. He was arrested at his home and then taken to the precinct in Jamestown for processing. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating assault at Mayville Library
Deputies responded to the reported assault around 7 p.m. Tuesday. A Jamestown man allegedly assaulted an employee of the library.
Two Arrested After Probe into Larceny Complaint in Irving
An investigation into a larceny complaint in Irving led to two arrests on Sunday. Erie County Sheriff's deputies were at the Seneca One Stop store following up on the incident, when the two suspects in the theft arrived at the gas station. 27-year-old Jordan Coulon of Gowanda and 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson of Perrysburg were taken into custody. Deputies say a search of Coulon discovered two glass pipes containing a quantity of cocaine, an oxycodone pill, and two pressed heroin pills. At the same time, a search of the vehicle discovered approximately one-half of a gram of crack cocaine. Coulon was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine and three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property stemming with the larceny complaint. He is being held in the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment. Meanwhile, Jimerson was found to have a suspended driver's license and was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. Deputies also discovered that Jimerson had an active felony warrant from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, which was for 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. He was turned over to that agency.
Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust
A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
Jamestown Police Recover Loaded Shotgun Within Young Child’s Reach
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 52-year-old is facing child endangerment charges after police in Jamestown allegedly recovered a loaded shotgun within reach of a three-year-old. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to an east side address on Monday morning for a reported drug overdose. While on...
Bradford Man Allegedly Threatens Riel, Luther, Cercone
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after allegedly threatening public officials. According to court filings, 61-year-old William Brooks allegedly told another person that he would “outlive” Councilman Tom Riel and Judges Richard Luther and Dominic Cercone. He also allegedly said that Judge Cercone would “know what it is like to have a gun pointed at him with the hammer cocked.”
Police make two arrests in connection with Jamestown homicide
Two Jamestown men have been taken into custody in connection with last Friday's fatal drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police identified the men as 32-year old Joseph Fontanez-Walker and 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas on Monday evening. The department is also working with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office to further the investigation and determine the criminal charges. 35 year-old Jesus Batista-Perez died in the shooting on the 800 block of Pendergast Avenue and a second victim was wounded. Police add that the black Toyota four-door sedan that was previously posted has been located. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or their confidential tip line at (716) 483-8477.
Allegany Man Charged in Menacing Incident
An Allegany man was charged after a menacing incident on Friday. New York State Police charged 21-year-old Bradley S. Beaver with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Beaver was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at...
Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd-degree menacing
A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call, and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison
The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
Fire due to an explosion under investigation in Hinsdale
The Hinsdale Fire Department said the Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team is currently investigating the cause.
Woman Charged with Murder of Another in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been charged for the shooting murder of a...
16-year-old's death spurs anger over bail reform
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The mother of a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls is asking for justice after her daughter was allegedly murdered by two teen males early Friday morning. “14 and 17-year-old boys are carrying around guns and they killed an innocent girl who didn’t deserve it,” she...
