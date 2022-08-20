ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended

Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
NME

Yungblud to play new songs in “stripped back” livestream

Yungblud has announced an exclusive livestream to showcase some “raw” versions of songs from his forthcoming album. Posting the news on Twitter, Yungblud wrote: “imma do an exclusive livestream tonight to share some stripped back raw as fuck versions of brand new tracks from the album for the first time. chewn in at 6pm PT tonight!”
BBC

Ipswich Town reveal Ed Sheeran-designed third kit

Ipswich Town has produced a new "blackout" third kit designed in collaboration with Ed Sheeran. The singer has been the shirt sponsors for both the men's and women's teams since last season. According to the League One club the kit incorporates versions of the cover of Sheeran's Equals album, released...
NME

NMIXX to make first comeback with second single album ‘Entwurf’ next month

JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX will be making their first-ever comeback with a new single album in September. On August 22 at midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming second single album, ‘Entwurf’. These include a neon pink and green graphic poster for the release, along with the launch of an intriguing new Twitter account for ‘XXIWN’, which is the group’s name backwards.
NME

Watch Gerard Way play My Chemical Romance show in a cheerleader’s outfit

My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way has performed the band’s latest show wearing a cheerleading outfit. The band took to stage in Nashville, Tennessee on August 23 and Way appeared wearing a green and white one piece cheerleading outfit at the Music City’s Bridgestone area. The outfit was even adorned with a ‘W’ for ‘Way’.
NME

Cineworld confirms that it is considering filing for bankruptcy in the US

Cineworld has confirmed reports that it is considering filing for bankruptcy in the US after recovering more slowly than expected from the COVID pandemic. It was reported last week via a piece in the The Wall Street Journal that the share price of the company had dropped from 20p to 2p, leading to conversations around bankruptcy. Before COVID, it was trading at £1.97.
NME

Eric Nam, Sam Kim and more announced for Thailand’s River Fest line-up

A first wave of eight acts, led by Korean-American pop artists Eric Nam and Sam Kim, has been announced for Thailand’s River Fest. Today (24 August), Live Nation Thailand tweeted the first group of artists performing at the inaugural “riverside international music festival”. The post prominently featured Nam, but also noted that he would be accompanied by Sam Kim as well as Korean acoustic pop singer 10cm, Thai duo Serious Bacon, Korean producer Dept, Thai acoustic duo LANDOKMAI, Anna, and rising Thai R&B artist Primprao.
NME

SEVENTEEN to collaborate with Anne-Marie on new version of ‘_World’

SEVENTEEN are teaming up with English singer Anne-Marie for a collaborative re-release of the group’s latest title track, ‘_World’. Earlier today (August 24), SEVENTEEN announced that they will be releasing their collaborative track this Friday (August 26), at 1PM KST/12AM ET. Last month, the two artists hinted...
NME

‘Dead Island 2’ gory Gamescom trailer confirms release date

After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 has finally been given a release date, alongside a new zombie-filled cinematic trailer with in-game footage. The sequel to the 2011 co-op zombie game was re-revealed at the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live yesterday (August 23), which also confirmed the recently leaked release date of February 3, 2023.
NME

Rockstar hits the creator of ‘GTA’ with a copyright strike

Rockstar has issued copyright strikes to Mike Dailly, the creator of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), over YouTube videos of a prototype for the first game in the series. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 21), Dailly accused Rockstar of “issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find,” including his own prototype videos. “So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work on a game – and any old development footage,” added Dailly.
NME

Kalush Orchestra share hopeful message to mark Ukrainian Independence Day

Kalush Orchestra have marked Ukrainian Independence Day by sharing a message of hope and making a fresh appeal for donations. The rap group raised $900,000 (£739k) by auctioning off their Eurovision trophy after winning the contest in May. An additional $370,000 (£301k) was generated by raffling off the pink bucket hat that frontman Oleg Psyuk wore during their victorious performance.
NME

TWICE share snippets from upcoming mini-album ‘Between 1&2’, including new title track ‘Talk That Talk’

TWICE have unveiled snippets of tracks from upcoming mini-album ‘Between 1&2’ in a special “Sneak Peek” video. On August 23, the nine-member girl group shared sneak peeks of all seven songs from their 11th mini-album that’s due out on Friday (August 26) at 1pm KST/midnight EST. These include its title track ‘Talk That Talk’, which will get a music video release at the same time the album drops.
CELEBRITIES

