Detroit, MI

Theme Park Closes Slide Due To Speed Issues

Belle Isle Park in Detroit had to shut down an old-school slide after people started complaining about potential injuries. The slide is old-school — eight or so lanes… all sheet metal… sliders are in clothe bags. Problem is, as sliders went over the bumps there were tossed around like rag dolls, with many people sort of roll-crashing at the bottom. The park opened the slide Friday but shut it down pretty quickly and they’re trying to figure out how to adjust the speed.
