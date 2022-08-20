Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Theme Park Closes Slide Due To Speed Issues
Belle Isle Park in Detroit had to shut down an old-school slide after people started complaining about potential injuries. The slide is old-school — eight or so lanes… all sheet metal… sliders are in clothe bags. Problem is, as sliders went over the bumps there were tossed around like rag dolls, with many people sort of roll-crashing at the bottom. The park opened the slide Friday but shut it down pretty quickly and they’re trying to figure out how to adjust the speed.
Turns out, we weren't ready for the Belle Isle Slide to reopen. Buzz was big, because those who remember growing up with the big slide recall the excitement of flying down the slide at "lightning speed." But it turns out, "lightning" hurts... who knew. Mere hours after the giant metal...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A historic bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor is reopening ahead of schedule after a rehabilitation project kept it shuttered for much of the summer. But some outstanding construction items will result in another closure later this fall, officials said. The Washtenaw County...
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
By now, you’ve probably seen the hilarious and concerning video of kids speeding down Belle Isle’s giant slide as its humps send them flying. We’re sorry if anyone was harmed, but the viral Facebook video leaves us laughing to the point of tears every time we see it.
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A well-preserved slice of Ann Arbor history in Burns Park, a stone’s throw from the halls of the University of Michigan recently hit the real estate market. The home at 923 Olivia Ave., which is MLive’s House of the Week, is listed at $1,195,000 by Leanne Wade of Howard Hanna Realty Ann Arbor.
Someone smashed a pickup truck through the doors of a marijuana grow operation in Detroit early Tuesday morning. The would-be robbers reportedly did not manage to steal anything, but they did set off a fire that damaged several nearby businesses. The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of...
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than six acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is...
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
DETROIT – A gas station clerk in Detroit had to escape after an angry customer took a bucket of gasoline, dumped it in the store and set it on fire. Police said the customer was angry because he didn’t like the smell of a Swisher Sweets cigar he had purchased and the clerk refused to replace it.
Four Oakland County roads with records of slide-off crashes are getting a new safety feature. County road commission officials have agreed to add high-friction surface treatments to Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road in Holly Township and three Waterford Township roads: Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pinegrove to Hickory Lane; and two sections of Cooley Lake Road from Fleet Street to Lake Vista Street; and from South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
ANN ARBOR, MI — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood park, who ya gonna call?. Chris Compton, founder of Holly-based Goose Busters, has been helping Ann Arbor remove and chase away Canada geese in the city’s riverside parks for about a decade. In addition to services...
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A failed smash and grab at a marijuana grow operation in Detroit led to a fire breaking out and damaging multiple properties Tuesday morning. Detroit fire crews responded to the intersection of Oakfield and Seven Mile after the truck that was used to break open a building caught fire. Dozens of firefighters were on the scene after smoke could be seen billowing out of structure.
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
Drivers in the Novi area are dealing with a traffic headache Sunday afternoon. A stalled train is blocking 10 Mile Road between Novi and Meadowbrook Roads, Novi police confirmed to WWJ.
