Detroit News
State investigates dog virus spreading in northern Michigan
State health leaders say they are investigating a virus spreading to dogs primarily in northern Michigan and causing a quick onset of illness and even death, particularly among young dogs. Samples from cases were sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab...
Detroit News
In the corn belt, some plants are so dry they're not producing ears
It’s been so dry in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that corn plants are doing something truly strange: they’re not producing ears of grain. The stalks, which should be about 8 feet tall by this time of year, are withered, browning and short — some are only standing at about 5 feet. Crop scouts set out this week to analyze yields, and in some isolated patches, they actually had trouble finding enough corn ears to measure.
Detroit News
Whitmer and Dixon at odds on when to have first debate for governor's race
The debate over Michigan's gubernatorial debate schedule began Wednesday, as the campaigns of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon began haggling over the timing of the events. Whitmer's campaign announced early Wednesday that it had accepted invitations for two debates that would be televised statewide — an...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers fume as Ford keeps $101M incentive despite layoff plan
Ford Motor Co. will not need to replace any of the 3,000 salaried and contract employees it plans to lay off to comply with the company's $100.8 million incentive agreement with the state of Michigan — a reality that is creating mounting frustration with some lawmakers opposed to the taxpayer-funded incentive.
Detroit News
Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files
Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
Detroit News
Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
Detroit News
Grand Traverse County lawmaker's election bid runs afoul of state law
A northern Michigan Republican lawmaker seeking to represent a new House district after he was drawn into another district with his colleague ran afoul of state election law while filing to run for a second term. Michigan election law requires that a candidate for the state House or Senate is...
Detroit News
Lansing couple to stand trial in auto dealership embezzlement case
A Lansing couple is headed to trial on felony charges in connection with allegedly embezzling from a car dealership, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday. Judge Cynthia Ward of 54A District Court found there was enough probable cause to send the case against Amanda Root and her husband, Justin Root, to Ingham County Circuit Court, officials said in a statement.
Detroit News
Oxford High student confronts trauma as start of school looms
Oxford — Mason Bourgeau was sitting in classroom 216 at Oxford High School listening to an Algebra 2 lesson in February when his teacher walked over to the open door and shut it. Suddenly, Mason's mind was back to Nov. 30, the day a substitute teacher slammed the same...
Detroit News
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass
Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
Detroit News
Delivery of pipe to repair water main break delayed, water authority says
A pipe needed to finish repairs on a recent water main break that affected many southeast Michigan communities will arrive later than expected, the Great Lakes Water Authority announced Tuesday. The authority said in a statement that its contractor told them the delivery of the 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered...
Detroit News
Activist files appeal seeking name of woman involved with Schlissel
A man who filed a lawsuit to learn the name of woman who was in a relationship with former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel that prompted his firing is appealing a court's denial. Charles Blackwell of Farmington Hills, an activist who files records requests statewide, sued UM in the...
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Detroit News
Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon
Jazz fans in Metro Detroit definitely won't be singing the blues. Alexander Zonjic's 7th annual Shoreline Jazz Festival will take place on the lakefront at Heritage Landing in Muskegon Friday-Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The summer festival draws a crowd from Metro Detroit who will experience jazz, funk and soul music.
Detroit News
Lasinski: Democrats want to protect abortion access this election | Opinion
In a span of just eight hours over one day this month, abortion in Michigan was legal then illegal then legal again. That confusing whiplash should serve as a rallying cry for all individuals who value privacy and personal freedom. We won’t go back to a time when this medical...
Detroit News
Whitmer kidnap plotter deserves prison break for helping government, feds say
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday they want to shave three years off the prison sentence of a man convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because he helped secure the convictions of co-conspirators. The request to reduce the sentence of Hartland Township resident Ty Garbin came one day after jurors...
Detroit News
Whitmer kidnap trial judge reveals secret juror misconduct claim
A juror accused of harboring a bias against two men convicted Tuesday of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was allowed to stay on the case because the juror did not appear to be manipulative and denied having a predetermined desire to convict the men, according to an unsealed court filing.
