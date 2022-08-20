ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New report sheds light on ‘full-blown crisis’ at the MBTA

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The report comes in the wake of multiple transit catastrophes.

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority is in a full-blown crisis, says a public policy organization in a recently released report.

According to a new report by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF), the transit agency needs to focus on improving infrastructure, financial plans, and internal organization.

“The MBTA is in a full-blown crisis. Failure to fix it has profound impacts on the region’s economy and the companies and people forced to rely on public transit,” analysts said in the recently released report titled “The MBTA Crisis Is Complicated — Fixing It Will Be Too.”

Analysts said students, panels, and commissions previously tasked with recommending fixes have failed to recognize how deep and complex the transit agency’s troubles have become.

“If we continue to ignore the intricacy of the issues driving this crisis, the MBTA will fail to achieve any of the bold visions for the future. Instead, it will continue to lurch from one crisis to another,” the report said.

The analysis comes as the MBTA kicks off a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line to make much-needed repairs, and about a month after an Orange Line train caught fire on a bridge, sending horrified riders scrambling to evacuate. One woman even leaped into the Mystic River, eventually swimming to safety. One week later, a runaway Red Line train caused a scare in Braintree before the morning commute.

The MTF report suggested the T hold back on expanded service until it’s able to deliver “safe and reliable core services.”

The report also points to the T’s “insufficient workforce capacity” as to why the system can’t provide adequate full weekday bus or rapid transit service.

MTF President Eileen McAnneny told WCVB the solution won’t be to simply put more money into the MBTA, but to focus on its infrastructure.

“It’s not just about hiring more people to address workforce shortages. It’s about all of them happening all at once. Or else you’re not going to be able to address what’s necessary,” McAnneny said.

The full report is available at masstaxpayers.org.

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Mass. auditor hopeful Dempsey explains plan to audit state police, support for NDAs, work opposing the Boston Olympics

Transportation advocate Chris Dempsey is running for Massachusetts state auditor in the September 6th Democratic primary. He’s up against State Senator Diana DiZoglio in the race to replace outgoing three-term auditor Suzanne Bump, who has given Dempsey her endorsement. Republican Anthony Amore is running unopposed in his party’s primary. Dempsey spoke with WAMC about bolstering investment in rural communities, his time leading the No Boston Olympics group, and why he wants to audit the state police.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks

Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
BURLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts

BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Braintree, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint near end of August

A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Public Transit#Economy#Infrastructure#The Orange Line#Red Line
Boston

Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday

The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod

EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
EASTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
fallriverreporter.com

At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
MILTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of Massachusetts. This alert is in effect for West central Worcester County in central Massachusetts, Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts, Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts, Central Hampden County in western Massachusetts until 4:15 p.m.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Police Departments in Massachusetts 2022

Do you wish to pursue a career that uses both your physical and cerebral abilities to benefit others in your neighbourhood? Do you feel compelled to lead the constructive change society needs?. A career in law enforcement can be ideal if you want to devote your professional life to something...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
MassLive.com

8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy