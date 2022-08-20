ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville Citizen-Times

4 injured with gunshot wounds after shooting in downtown Asheville

By Todd Runkle, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktW27_0hOg732k00

ASHEVILLE - Four people were wounded after a shooting downtown Asheville early Aug. 20.

Police responded to a call about gunfire after 2 a.m. at Grove Street, Asheville Police Department spokesperson Bill Davis said in an email. Grove Street runs from Patton to Hilliard avenues between South French Broad and Asheland avenues.

Four people were injured with gunshot wounds, Davis said. He added that three of the four victims were in stable condition and one was being treated,

Criminal Investigations Division investigators and forensics technicians are investigating the shooting, Davis said.

Asheville police identify woman killed, man injured July 15 in downtown shooting

3 homicides in 3 weeks: 11 in Asheville so far in 2022; on pace to outnumber 2020, 2021

APD detectives are asking anyone who may have any information about the Aug. 20 shooting to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store).

Anyone can also call APD at 828-252-1110.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 4 injured with gunshot wounds after shooting in downtown Asheville

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Asheville officers investigating after two men attacked and robbed overnight

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after two men were reportedly attacked and robbed downtown early on Tuesday morning. Officers said they first responded to an area near College Street and Valley Street just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

4 people injured, 1 critically, during shooting outside Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Four people were injured Saturday in a shooting outside a downtown Asheville business. Asheville police said officers were already in the downtown area about 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. They said the shots were fired outside a nightclub on Grove Street. When officers arrived,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Asheville#South French#Asheland#Asheville Citizen Times
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Investigating Saturday Night Gunshots

Asheville -- August 22, 2022: The Asheville Police Department is looking into several gunshots that happened late on Saturday night close to the 550 block of College Street. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident. Several shots were heard being fired soon before...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are looking for answers after two shooting incidents over the weekend. A shooting left four injured outside a nightclub on Grove Street early Saturday morning. Police are also looking into a shots fired incident on College Street late Saturday night. No one was injured. Transylvania...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Sheriff: Erwin machete attack leads to first-degree attempted murder charge

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Unicoi County Sheriff, a man was arrested in Erwin Saturday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder. In a post to social media, Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley said Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance on Madison Street. Upon arrival, officers met Silvers coming […]
ERWIN, TN
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon man pleads guilty to first-degree kidnapping

Hardin sentenced after abandoning baby in church parking lot. POLK COUNTY– A Tryon man pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping in Polk County Superior Court earlier this month. The case was heard by Judge Mark E. Powell on Monday, August 1. On March 27, 2020, Polk County deputies responded to...
TRYON, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy