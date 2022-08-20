Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Application Deadline Approaching for Leadership Brownwood Class
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its 2022-2023 Leadership Brownwood class. Spanning eight months from September through April, Leadership Brownwood is designed to increase individual and community leadership skills. The beginning retreat, the second Thursday in September, focuses on individual leadership styles and techniques. Starting in October and ending in April, the class then spends one day per month examining specific aspects of the community such as education, government, local business and economic development, health and human services, the criminal justice system, and tourism.
brownwoodnews.com
TexasBank announces two graduates from the Southern Methodist University’s SW Graduate School of Banking at Cox
The SW Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University (SWGSB-SMU), held its 2022 commencement on June 9th for Class 62, the 62nd class to fulfill the requirements of this graduate program renowned for its dynamic faculty, challenging curriculum, and exceptional student body from throughout the world. Daniel Hutson and Topher...
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council in Session This Morning
The Brownwood City Council will meet at 9:00 am this morning (Tuesday) at City Hall. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
brownwoodnews.com
Requesting proposals for Downtown Comprehensive Plan approved by City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council by unanimous vote authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to solicit request for proposals for a Downtown Comprehensive Plan. The City of Brownwood is seeking a qualified planning firm or team of firms to provide professional services for the development of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
David Wayne McGuire, 69, of Brownwood
David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Brad “Ernie” Flint Johnstone, 67, of Pear Valley, Texas
Date of Death: Friday, August 19, 2022 at his residence in Pear Valley. Date of Birth: February 18, 1955 in Mitchell, South Dakota. Parents: Lloyd Burton Johnstone and Delores Ellen (Flint) Johnstone. Married: Katherine Irene Shill on April 27, 1978 in Imperial, Nebraska. Church:. Occupation: Central Texas Telephone Cooperative for...
koxe.com
Karon Jones, 73, of Comanche
Karon Jones, 73, of Comanche, TX, passed from this life in her home surrounded by her family, Monday August 22, 2022. The family has entrusted her final arrangements to Heartland Funeral and Cremations of Comanche. The family will celebrate her life in a Memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday August 28, 2022, at the Heartland Chapel.
brownwoodnews.com
Transfer student from Mullin to Richland Springs ruled ineligible for football
According to a report by SanAngeloLive.com, a Richland Springs football player has been ruled ineligible to play during the 2022 season due to accusations of illegal recruiting by the coaching staff. The story states the UIL District Executive Committee for District 16-A Division II ruled that a transfer student from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
Eleven Sentenced in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Tiffany Ann Peel pled guilty to the felony offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver was sentenced to Twelve (12) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
brownwoodnews.com
KOXE names Randy Turner ‘Voice of the Lions’ for 2022 football campaign
Randy Turner will be the new voice of Brownwood Lions football this season, joining analyst Scott McDaniel, sideline reporter Michael Richardson and statistician Derrick Stuckly as the 2022 KOXE broadcast crew. Since 2019, Turner has served at KOXE as News Director and Chief Meteorologist, providing local news on the radio...
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood water conditions as of Aug. 22
Brown County Water Improvement District #1 General Manager provided the following update Monday on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 22nd , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
koxe.com
Colonel Clarance E. Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite
Colonel Clarance E. Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022,. Clarance Eugene was born near Hooker, Oklahoma, in 1925 to Oscar and Ozella (Garrison) Shillings. His father’s work required the family to move frequently; by the time they arrived in. Pampa, Texas, for his junior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
July Grand Jury Indictments for Brown County
The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 33 true bills against 29 persons. Jorge Mejia Barrientos: Possession of a controlled substance. Marcus Shawn Bradley: Assault family violence – enhanced. James Vantine: Deadly conduct. Christin Marie Simmons: Possession of a controlled substance – drug free zone.
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde couple ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night has been identified. Jason Gray, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the easbound lanes of the interstate around 7:00 p.m. His wife, Sheree, 38, was later pronounced dead at the […]
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrests in Early include two for possession of dangerous drug
The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday morning:. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 8:40 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. A passenger was located laying down in the back seat when officers approached the vehicle. A computer check on the occupants showed the passenger Kayla Nicole Bagley had outstanding warrants from Coleman County. The drivers, John Mark Moore Jr.’s license was suspended.
Comments / 0