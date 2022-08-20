ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCVB

Pedestrian struck near Route 1 car dealership in Saugus, police say

SAUGUS, Mass. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near a Saugus car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said they received a report from Saugus police at about 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian crash...
SAUGUS, MA
MassLive.com

State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WILMINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
MILTON, MA
ABC6.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — Burrillville police said that a driver died Sunday after crashing into a tree in the town. Police said that 53-year-old Kevin Frenette was driving on Sherman Farm Road just before 2 p.m. when he slammed into the tree. First responders found that Frenette, who’s from...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
thelocalne.ws

Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20 on Lockwood Lane, near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
TOPSFIELD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Monday, Aug. 22

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. As part of the Main Street Corridor Project this week, the contractor will continue work...
capecod.com

Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WMUR.com

Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
SALEM, NH
WHAV

Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.

A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
BRISTOL, NH
Turnto10.com

Garage collapses in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a garage collapse in the city on Tuesday. Crews responded to a home on Whittier Avenue around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported because of the collapse. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
PROVIDENCE, RI

