Worcester investigators seek public help in motorcycle crash
WORCESTER - Investigators are reaching out to the public for information about a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle on Cambridge Street Saturday night. A car making a left turn into a parking lot collided with a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction, police said. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old...
WCVB
Pedestrian struck near Route 1 car dealership in Saugus, police say
SAUGUS, Mass. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near a Saugus car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said they received a report from Saugus police at about 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian crash...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
fallriverreporter.com
At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
ABC6.com
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — Burrillville police said that a driver died Sunday after crashing into a tree in the town. Police said that 53-year-old Kevin Frenette was driving on Sherman Farm Road just before 2 p.m. when he slammed into the tree. First responders found that Frenette, who’s from...
WCVB
Coworkers apply tourniquet after 22-year-old suffers severe injury at National Guard Armory in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Coworkers applied a tourniquet to an injured peer Saturday after he suffered a severe left arm injury in Framingham over the weekend, according to Fire Department Chief Michael Dutcher. The incident occurred just before noon on Saturday at the National Guard Armory, located at 522 Concord...
thelocalne.ws
Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20 on Lockwood Lane, near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials issue good news after two-year-old Massachusetts child fell into pool and was unresponsive
Officials shared good news concerning a two-year-old child that was rushed to the hospital last week after falling into a pool. According to the Abington Fire Department, in the early afternoon on August 15th, crews were dispatched to a reported child being pulled from a pool. The incident took place...
Officials revealed cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that left one worker injured
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials revealed the cause of Friday’s explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed dozens of cars, boats, and even buildings. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the destructive fire...
DA to announce indictment in death of young woman who was found dead in woods in Beverly in 1986
SALEM, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday plan to announce a murder indictment in connection with a decades-long investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead in the woods in Beverly. Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett will provide details on the indictment of...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Aug. 22
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. As part of the Main Street Corridor Project this week, the contractor will continue work...
capecod.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
WMUR.com
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.
A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
Turnto10.com
Garage collapses in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a garage collapse in the city on Tuesday. Crews responded to a home on Whittier Avenue around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported because of the collapse. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
