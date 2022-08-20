Read full article on original website
audrey hodge
4d ago
AND that's why I'm terrified of lightning, especially when standing under a tree. God please wrap your arms around this family and give them strength through such a horrible time
Jacqueline
4d ago
Such a sad thing to happen. I’m so sorry for the loss of your wife, and the girls mother. God be with you all. May she rest in Heavenly peace. 🙏🏻✝️🙏🏻
alina azari
4d ago
my condolences to the family...that is horrible. may God be with you always...
911 Audio Released After Mother, Daughter, and Their Family Dog Are Struck by Lightning
As the community of Winter Springs mourns the loss of a local mother, officials have released the 911 audio from right after the fatal lightning strike. On Thursday evening, Nicole Tedesco was with her 10-year-old daughter Ava and their family dog near a park in Winter Springs, Florida when lightning struck the trio. Nicole ultimately passed away from the strike while her daughter and their dog survived the incident.
