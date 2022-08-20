ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train

By Dave Hendrickson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avJXG_0hOg5KtQ00

A 27-year-old man died Friday evening when he drove his car through the arms of a crossing signal and into the side of a moving coal train, media outlets report.

ABC11.com, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner, identified the driver as Christopher Ray Valdez . WRAL.com said Valdez was from Benson .

WRAL and the Johnston County report, citing the State Highway Patrol, said the crossing signal was working and the arms were down when Valdez drove his Honda Accord through the arms and into the train.

The Johnston County Report described the train as nearly a mile long and said it was empty at the time of the collision. It said Valdez was ejected from the car, which was split in half.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story.

