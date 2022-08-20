Read full article on original website
Amy Johnson
4d ago
When I'm on a motorcycle I pretend like I'm invisible and everyone is going to just pull right out in front of me. I always have an out!! And LOUD pipes
Reply(4)
8
Did I say that.....
4d ago
People just don't think. Motorcycles are everywhere. Takes just an extra second to make sure there's not one before jamming down your gas pedal.
Reply(1)
11
Dpenelope
4d ago
I remember when people used to have respect for motorcycles.
Reply(6)
10
Comments / 22