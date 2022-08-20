DETROIT -- A mother and her four children are expected to recover after being hospitalized Tuesday following a crash with a truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles-per-hour through a neighborhood. According to WDIV-Detroit, the woman and her kids were hit near the intersection of East State Fair and Alcoy avenues after the driver of the truck was seen speeding through the neighborhood.

