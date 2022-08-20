Read full article on original website
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
Wendy's removes lettuce from sandwiches in at least four states as part of E. coli outbreak
Dozens have fallen ill in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania in an E. coli outbreak; many reported eating sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants.
Warning over ‘fast-moving’ E coli outbreak spreading in US
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a “fast-moving” outbreak of E coli in Michigan and Ohio. The CDC said on Wednesday that 29 people have become ill and nine of them have been taken to hospital. Fifteen of those infected are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio, but the public health agency said in its notice on 17 August that “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many...
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
2 contracted bacterial infections and died after eating raw oysters in Florida, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in South Florida has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says
Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
Dozens, Mostly Children, Got Sick After Visiting Infected Splash Park In Kansas Last Summer, CDC Concludes
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park in Kansas, in June 2021. The place, a very popular summer destination for residents, is home to a zoo of animal exhibits as well as the Tanganyika Falls Splash Park. It attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
