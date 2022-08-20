ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
Warning over ‘fast-moving’ E coli outbreak spreading in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a “fast-moving” outbreak of E coli in Michigan and Ohio. The CDC said on Wednesday that 29 people have become ill and nine of them have been taken to hospital. Fifteen of those infected are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio, but the public health agency said in its notice on 17 August that “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many...
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list

Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
