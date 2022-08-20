Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
5 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Remembered as ‘Beautiful Souls' During Vigil
Hundreds of family members, friends and loved ones of five people killed in a horrific wrong-way crash over the weekend gathered together Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil at the Hammocks Community Park in Southwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the Palmetto Expressway near NW 57th...
NBC Miami
DeSantis Promotes School Board Candidates in South Florida, While Protestors Rally Against Him
With primary election just days away Governor Ron DeSantis was in Doral to promote school board candidates and talk about his education agenda. "At the end of the day, schools are important, whether you’re in a big school system like Miami or you’re in a charter school or private school or even homeschooling, the schools do not supersede the rights of the parents," he said.
NBC Miami
Live Florida Primary Updates: Crist, Demings Win; U.S. House Seat Battles Set
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday as a number of important races were decided in the state's primary election. The most significant race was between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated...
Comments / 0