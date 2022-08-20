ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

DeSantis Promotes School Board Candidates in South Florida, While Protestors Rally Against Him

With primary election just days away Governor Ron DeSantis was in Doral to promote school board candidates and talk about his education agenda. "At the end of the day, schools are important, whether you’re in a big school system like Miami or you’re in a charter school or private school or even homeschooling, the schools do not supersede the rights of the parents," he said.
NBC Miami

Live Florida Primary Updates: Crist, Demings Win; U.S. House Seat Battles Set

Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday as a number of important races were decided in the state's primary election. The most significant race was between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy