Los Angeles, CA

2 People Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In South Los Angeles (South Los Angeles, CA)

 4 days ago

According to the South Los Angeles Police, a hit-and-run accident involving four vehicles occurred at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway. 

The officials stated that a man and a woman in [..]

foxla.com

Los Angeles man standing near his parked car shot and killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are trying to find the suspected shooter. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the Long Beach Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kacy Lloyd of Los Angeles had been shot in the torso. Long Beach fire officials determined Lloyd had died at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Juvenile sought in San Pedro shooting; woman, boy wounded

A 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were shot during an altercation in San Pedro late Tuesday, police said. The incident unfolded around 11:55 p.m. near the intersection of Mesa and West 1st streets, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz said. Police say the woman and another female were involved in an argument before […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood

Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

High-speed pursuit across L.A. ends with arrests in Bellflower

Authorities pursued a vehicle on multiple freeways and surface streets across Los Angeles Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department went back and forth between active pursuit and observation as the dark-colored sedan weaved in and out of traffic and sped through intersections. The pursuit began in Lakewood before the […]
BELLFLOWER, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash On I-215 Freeway | San Bernardino

08.21.2022 | 2:16 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at about 2:16 AM, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a reported traffic collision on the NB 259, just North of 215. CHP arrived at the scene and located a car on fire as a result of a two-car collision. A total of 4 victims were transported to local hospitals. 2 victims had immediate injuries and 2 victims with minor injuries. At least one child was transported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
