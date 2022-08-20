ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How EVs Could Be a Game Changer for This Steel Supplier

By BJ Cook
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Steel supplier GrafTech (NYSE: EAF) has seen its shares crumble this year. But the company is one of the largest suppliers of a relatively unknown raw material that goes into lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs). Aside from the EV trend, there is another undeniable trend the company should benefit from. Here's what I mean.

Second derivative EV play

As customers continue to embrace the EV trend, manufacturers will need more and more lithium-ion batteries every year to install in each car. One way lithium-ion battery manufacturers can make their batteries more efficient is by using a little-known raw material called needle coke. Graphite produced from needle coke has properties that make it one of the best materials to conduct electricity at higher temperatures.

Needle coke gives lithium-ion batteries higher energy density and allows them to charge faster. These are two of the most prominent selling points of electric vehicles, making needle coke a critical raw material in enabling the advancement of EVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlU1S_0hOg4QuL00

Image source: Getty Images.

The growth of EVs is quickly becoming tangible. Last quarter, Ford (NYSE: F) announced that its EV sales jumped 77% over  last year's second quarter to 4,353. All-electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported it delivered over 250,000 EVs  during the quarter, a 27% increase over last year. Peering down the road, Ford plans to sell two million  EVs by 2026, and Tesla expects to grow its deliveries by  50% annually.

The list of car manufacturers with ambitious EV goals is long. According to GrafTech's annual report, demand for needle coke for EVs could increase more than sixfold, from 100,000 metric tonnes in 2020 to over 650,000 metric  tonnes by 2025.

Here's where GrafTech comes in. The company's subsidiary, Seadrift, is one of the largest producers of needle coke in the world. Though GrafTech does not sell its needle coke to EV manufacturers (more on that later), growth in EVs and lithium-ion batteries could apply very significant upward pressure on the price of needle coke-based products that GrafTech sells.

On the supply side, needle coke capacity  has been flat for several years. Building new capacity requires massive capital investment and can take years to complete. Furthermore, the regulatory process to build new capacity is cumbersome. So, the outlook for the supply of needle coke remains stable. Because GrafTech has its own low-cost raw material supply, higher prices could lead to an awe-inspiring expansion of its profit margin.

A must-have steelmaking component

Though blast furnaces still make up most of the steel-making capacity, they're being replaced by electric arc furnaces that use electricity to melt steel. Electric arc furnaces require significantly less money to build and lower ongoing expenses. The market for these furnaces is expected to grow by 11.1% through  2025.

GrafTech sells electrodes that electric arc steel makers use. The electrodes conduct electricity in the steel melting process. Each electrode lasts for eight to 10 hours and must be replaced continuously. Though replacement electrodes depend on steel production, replacement electrodes create a source of repeatable sales for GrafTech. The primary raw material in electrodes is, of course, needle coke. Being one of the only vertically integrated electrode makers, GrafTech is a low-price leader in the electrode market.

Should you buy the dip on GrafTech right now?

Though the EV market is expected to see incredible growth over the next several years, it is still nascent. As the EV market develops over the next decade, demand for needle coke should drive prices up and provide meaning margin expansion and profitability for Graftech.

Being a steel supplier, a global economic slowdown could hamper the company in the short term. This concern may already be reflected in the stock, which is down 40% this year. With long-term growth catalysts, the stock has an enormous long-term upside. Investors will need patience and a stomach for volatility, but this could be an excellent opportunity to buy the dip on GrafTech.

10 stocks we like better than GrafTech International Ltd.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GrafTech International Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

BJ Cook has positions in GrafTech International Ltd. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Tesla Has News That Will Delight Customers

The demand for electric vehicles has never been stronger. From disruptors to legacy carmakers, all groups producing battery-powered vehicles have full order books. But the question that has been agitating the sector for several months comes from the supply side: Can car manufacturers meet demand?. The supply-demand imbalance has been...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Game Changer#Stock#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Eaf#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs

Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
210K+
Followers
104K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy