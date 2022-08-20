ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

'What just happened?' Westerville Central football beats Westerville North on trick play

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFgH6_0hOg43w700

Westerville Central High School had 5.1 seconds left to make a play.

Coming off a 2-9 season in 2021, the Warhawks were down three points to area rival Westerville North in the first game of the 2022 season.

Standing at the 27-yard line, sophomore quarterback Jaystin Gwinn put the game-winning play in motion.

Throwing to the middle of the field, Gwinn found senior wide receiver Jacob Harris in the middle of the field. Catching it at the 42-yard line, Harris threw a "hook-and-ladder" lateral to senior wide receiver Kobi Davis behind him, who had nothing but daylight, racing to the endzone for the game-winning score.

High school football scores:HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Central Ohio's Week 1 results, Week 2 schedule

"Are you kidding me?" a fan from the stands exclaimed as Westerville Central won its first game of the 2022 season. "What just happened?"

Westerville Central has not lost to Westerville North since 2008 when the Warhawks finished the season 0-10.

Westerville Central will look to build off its first win of the season against Westerville South on the road Friday, while Westerville North will look for its first win since Sept. 17, 2021 at home against Central Crossing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach

Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Radio week two football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week two of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. The Z92 Radio crew will be in Perry County for the Watkins Memorial-Sheridan game. The Generals will look to start the season with back-to-back wins over Licking County teams after hanging on to beat Licking Valley in week one. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Westerville, OH
Sports
City
Westerville, OH
Westerville, OH
Education
Westerville, OH
Football
Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”

The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G

In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Trick Play#American Football#Highschoolsports#Central Crossing
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: Will the Ohio State defense be respectable this year?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

OSU rebuilds running back depth

COLUMBUS – The season-ending knee injury sophomore running back Evan Pryor suffered last week deprived Ohio State of an offensive weapon but the Buckeyes might not have been left entirely without depth behind starter TreVeyon Henderson and No. 2 running back Miyan Williams. OSU coach Ryan Day had good...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
sbncollegehockey.com

Ohio State and Michigan to Play Outdoors in Cleveland

The preseason is over and it’s officially game week in the world of college football, which means that the Big Ten finally got around to announcing their hockey schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Most notable in the schedule release is that Ohio State will host an outdoor game against...
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State fans could soon pay $50 for football players to follow them on Instagram or send them videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the nonprofit fan collectives helping Ohio State athletes score endorsement and sponsorship deals has announced a new program that will allow fans to contribute directly to athletes in exchange for personal video messages, Instagram follows and more. Brian Schottenstein and Cardale Jones’ The Foundation (stylized THE Foundation) […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club

Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Delaware Gazette

New stadium big hit at Big Walnut

SUNBURY — Reviews have been favorable for the new athletic facilities at Big Walnut High School. “The stadium is beautiful,” said board member Alice Nicks at the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting at the District Administrative Office on Aug. 18. She had attended the first half of a girls soccer match.
SUNBURY, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy