'What just happened?' Westerville Central football beats Westerville North on trick play

Westerville Central High School had 5.1 seconds left to make a play.

Coming off a 2-9 season in 2021, the Warhawks were down three points to area rival Westerville North in the first game of the 2022 season.

Standing at the 27-yard line, sophomore quarterback Jaystin Gwinn put the game-winning play in motion.

Throwing to the middle of the field, Gwinn found senior wide receiver Jacob Harris in the middle of the field. Catching it at the 42-yard line, Harris threw a "hook-and-ladder" lateral to senior wide receiver Kobi Davis behind him, who had nothing but daylight, racing to the endzone for the game-winning score.

"Are you kidding me?" a fan from the stands exclaimed as Westerville Central won its first game of the 2022 season. "What just happened?"

Westerville Central has not lost to Westerville North since 2008 when the Warhawks finished the season 0-10.

Westerville Central will look to build off its first win of the season against Westerville South on the road Friday, while Westerville North will look for its first win since Sept. 17, 2021 at home against Central Crossing.