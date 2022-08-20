ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas Brothers Indicted for $3.7 Million Healthcare Fraud Scheme

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. Between 2017 and 2019, Bradley Eck, 54, and Todd...
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
Kan. chiropractor accused of Paycheck Protection loan fraud

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic, according to the United State's Attorney.
Two Wichita Brothers Indicted for Health Care Fraud

A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men involved in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. Between 2017 and 2019, 54 year old Bradley Eck, and 58 year old Todd...
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
Suspect sought in multiple Wichita burglaries

The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be tied to multiple burglaries. Burglaries were reported at Starkey, at 144 S. Young on June 20, a business in the 1400 block of N. Rock on July 3, and a business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7. No details on damages or loss at these properties were given.
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
Two arrested for drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department

Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
Correction: Abortion-Kansas Recount story

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — In a story published August 22, 2022, about the abortion recount, The Associated Press erroneously reported based on numbers provided by Sedgwick County that the side that supported the amendment changed by 87 votes. It changed by 57 votes.
Police investigate shooting near Wichita bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at Mulligans near K-96 and Rock. Officers learned that approximately an hour prior to the 911 call, two...
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
