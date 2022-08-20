ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating shooting that left two teens injured near a Cambridge baseball field

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Police are investigating a double shooting Friday night that left two teenagers injured.

Officers responded to the area of Hoyt Field in Cambridge just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.

Two teenage boys, 18 and 19 years old, were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said both boys are believed to be in stable condition Saturday morning.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

According to police, a witness reported seeing a short male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and all black clothing, running on Montague Street headed in the direction of River Street.

After working late into the night, officers continued to investigate this incident, searching for any additional evidence, and seeking to speak with any witnesses or residents with any knowledge of last night’s events.

This remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

