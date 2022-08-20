Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online Newspaper
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Cool temperatures Wednesday, chances of showers by Sunday
Patchy fog and cool temperatures Wednesday morning.
KSDK
Heavy rain could be coming at the end of the month
Seasonal temperatures continue in the St. Louis area, and we should be dry through this week. But the end of the month should bring some rain from the south.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Scattered showers and storms
Showers and storms will wrap up by midnight. Starting Sunday, we're in for a very dry stretch of weather.
Tim’s Travels: Festival of Nations
ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell was getting some culture Wednesday morning. Tim was in south St. Louis getting all geared up for the Festival of Nations. He spoke with the General Manager of Wei Dance Shawn Jin about the traditions of Chinese dance. For more information, please visit FestivalofNationsSTL.org.
Water main break along Crestwood and Webster Groves line
If you think winter and early spring are prime time for water main breaks, Missouri American Water said think again.
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
Construction crews pouring concrete for new Inpatient Tower
Many of us drive past this construction site in the Central West End.
What You Are Doing About It? Yoga Buzz Class, Coloring STL, America St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Here is what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Yoga Buzz with the help of Gateway Pet Guardians with a special class. Gateway rescued animals trapped by floodwaters in East St. Louis, Illinois in July 2022. Yoga Buzz will have a class at the facility to support the care of existing pet residents and future rescues.
Crews respond to water main break in Chesterfield
Crews are responding to a water main break Wednesday morning in Chesterfield.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
STL Moms: Just Between Friends Consignment Sale
ST. LOUIS – Just as the kids are heading back to school, you can prepare them for fall and winter with the Just Between Friends Consignment Sale. Tiffany Taylor joined us Wednesday morning to talk about all they have to offer at a huge discount. For more details on...
MoDOT public meeting on intersection rebuild
MoDOT holds a public meeting Monday, August, 22 on another big road construction project.
stlouiscnr.com
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
Chamber Project St. Louis opens new season in Manchester
ST. LOUIS – The Chamber Project St. Louis opens its new season in Manchester, Missouri Wednesday, August 31. Musicians draw the community together with performances in different community venues and with culturally diverse themes. Chamber Project STL 15th Season Opener. Wednesday, August 31. 6 p.m. CDT. Schroeder Park. 359...
Cinnamon Crunch Latte returns to St. Louis Bread Co.
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Bread Company, Panera, has announced the return of a fan-favorite fall beverage, the Cinnamon Crunch Latte. According to a recent survey from Panera, 65% of people reported that they prefer a new fall flavor like Cinnamon Crunch over Pumpkin Spice. The Panera Cinnamon Crunch...
FOX2now.com
Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
Get low-maintenance options from Lakeside Renovation and Design
ST. LOUIS – What side are you on – wood, fiber metal, vinyl, horizontal or vertical?. If you have decaying wood siding, it is siding time. Matthew Jennings joined us from Lakeside Renovation and Design with some low-maintenance options. For more information, please visit LakesideRD.com or call 636-978-5000.
Find barbecue for carnivores and plant-eaters
ST. LOUIS – You can find award-winning barbecue for carnivores and plant-eaters at BEAST Craft BBQ. Owner and Pitmaster David Sandusky capture the eye of Food Network and competed against iconic chef Bobby Flay in BBQ’d Revenge. The restaurant website has a whole page dedicated to a list of awards from Thrillist, Food & Wine Magazine, Riverfront Times, and more.
New trends arise in the St. Louis housing market
Mark Gellman of The Gellman Team joins The Mark Reardon Show to discuss what new trends are happening in the St. Louis housing market after two years of the pandemic affecting sales.
WEPOWER Honors Black Business Month
ST. LOUIS – Owner of Sonder Lush and an Elevate/Elevar graduate Shamel Robinson joined us live to talk about her business and how this program propelled it. For more information about Sonder Lush, please visit WePowerSTL.org.
