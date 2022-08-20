ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Festival of Nations

ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell was getting some culture Wednesday morning. Tim was in south St. Louis getting all geared up for the Festival of Nations. He spoke with the General Manager of Wei Dance Shawn Jin about the traditions of Chinese dance. For more information, please visit FestivalofNationsSTL.org.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

STL Moms: Just Between Friends Consignment Sale

ST. LOUIS – Just as the kids are heading back to school, you can prepare them for fall and winter with the Just Between Friends Consignment Sale. Tiffany Taylor joined us Wednesday morning to talk about all they have to offer at a huge discount. For more details on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge

The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Chamber Project St. Louis opens new season in Manchester

ST. LOUIS – The Chamber Project St. Louis opens its new season in Manchester, Missouri Wednesday, August 31. Musicians draw the community together with performances in different community venues and with culturally diverse themes. Chamber Project STL 15th Season Opener. Wednesday, August 31. 6 p.m. CDT. Schroeder Park. 359...
MANCHESTER, MO
FOX2Now

Cinnamon Crunch Latte returns to St. Louis Bread Co.

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Bread Company, Panera, has announced the return of a fan-favorite fall beverage, the Cinnamon Crunch Latte. According to a recent survey from Panera, 65% of people reported that they prefer a new fall flavor like Cinnamon Crunch over Pumpkin Spice. The Panera Cinnamon Crunch...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX2Now

Find barbecue for carnivores and plant-eaters

ST. LOUIS – You can find award-winning barbecue for carnivores and plant-eaters at BEAST Craft BBQ. Owner and Pitmaster David Sandusky capture the eye of Food Network and competed against iconic chef Bobby Flay in BBQ’d Revenge. The restaurant website has a whole page dedicated to a list of awards from Thrillist, Food & Wine Magazine, Riverfront Times, and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

WEPOWER Honors Black Business Month

ST. LOUIS – Owner of Sonder Lush and an Elevate/Elevar graduate Shamel Robinson joined us live to talk about her business and how this program propelled it. For more information about Sonder Lush, please visit WePowerSTL.org.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
