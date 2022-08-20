Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko: CSO-turned-whistleblower says Twitter security was in a shambles
The former chief of security at Twitter has filed a whistleblower testimony that its physical and digital security systems for protecting user privacy and moderating content suffered extreme deficiencies. Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko was hired as Twitter's chief security officer by company co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2020, but was terminated...
ZDNet
Microsoft: How we unearthed a critical flaw in ChromeOS, and how Google fixed it
ChromeOS is considered secure compared to legacy Windows and MacOS, but Microsoft recently discovered a nasty, remotely exploitable bug in ChromeOS's audio server with a severity score of 9.8 out of 10. ChromeOS is Google's proprietary OS based on the open-source ChromiumOS, which itself is underpinned by Linux. Microsoft security...
ZDNet
The 5 best hotel apps: Book the perfect stay
When you are weary from travel, the last thing you want is a complicated app or busy website. All you want is a safe, comfortable place to lay your head, but deciding where to sleep while traveling can be tricky. That is where hotel apps can help: they provide vetted properties at often-discounted rates to help save you money.
ZDNet
Singapore looks to drive AI research, capabilities with Google Cloud pact
Singapore has announced plans to work with Google Cloud to drive the country's research and competencies in artificial intelligence (AI). Both sides also will work on issues pertaining to AI governance and ethics. The pact between Smart Nation and Digital Government Group's (SNDGG) National AI Office and Google Cloud is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Plex breached: Change your passwords now
Plex started life as a fork of the open source XBMC (XBox Media Center) project, now known as Kodi. Back in the day, XBMC put a lean-back UI on top of a wide range of media playback codecs, allowing users to watch stored movies and videos on their TVs and computer screens. Over the years, Plex has carved out its own identity, adding streaming to its business model, and is today a wholly unique product compared to its XBMC roots.
ZDNet
How to import WMV videos into Final Cut Pro
I was recently putting together a small video. All was going well until I tried importing a vendor-supplied asset into Final Cut Pro. As it turns out, Final Cut doesn't support WMV-formatted video files. What is WMV?. WMV stands for Windows Media Video, which is a Windows media format, as...
ZDNet
How to use Google Drive as your virtual backpack (and why you should)
Preparing for classes every semester can take a toll on your precious time and wallet. Since the pandemic, many classes have turned to hybrid or virtual formats, and even the over-priced textbooks have moved online. So why not do the same with your backpack? Ok, maybe not your physical backpack but its contents that can weigh you down while walking across campus?
How to translate text instantly with your iPhone camera
One of the many handy iPhone tricks you should master as soon as possible is the Live Text functionality that lets you instantly interact with text on the screen. The iPhone feature lets you translate text from the Camera and Photos apps. It also works with photos and screenshots, and you can use Live Text on iPad and Mac.
Comments / 0