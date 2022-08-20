ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Photo Previews Reagan Family Dinners

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBm66_0hOg25d900

Season 13 of “Blue Bloods” is fast approaching. Some behind-the-scenes photos of the family has fans excited and eager for the new season to premiere.

The stars of the show have been releasing photos to tease the new season, and fans couldn’t be more ready to be back with the family. Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan, shared a photo of a classic Reagan family dinner on his Instagram story. He tagged his castmates and wrote: “Because … dinner time.”

“Blue Bloods” follows the Reagan family, an important family in New York law enforcement. The CBS drama follows the family as they navigate family, politics, crime, and more. The show has become a favorite amongst fans, and currently has 12 seasons, with season 13 quickly approaching.

It was recently Wahlberg’s birthday, and the “Blue Bloods” Twitter account wished him a happy birthday, also announcing the season 13 premiere date. They wrote: “A gift from us to you in celebration of @DonnieWahlberg’s birthday today! Wish him a happy birthday below and mark your calendars – #BlueBloods returns Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on @cbs!”

The rest of the cast has also actively been posting photos of the upcoming season. Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan, shared a photo of a T-shirt that says “Elect Erin Reagan for Manhattan District Attorney.” She captioned it: “Another ringing endorsement! @[email protected]_CBS#erinreagan4da.”

The finale of season 12 found Erin informing the rest of the family of her plans to run for District Attorney. Fans of the show have been eager to see how this plays out, and Moynahan has not been shy about teasing fans with previews.

Season 13 of “Blue Bloods” Premieres This October

She shared the first photo of the T-shirt on August 2, asking in a tweet: “Do I have your vote?”

Fans responded with a resounding yes. One replied: “That’s big YES! Also looking for another great season, just to see #erinreagan4da.”

Since the first photo, the T-shirt has made several more appearances with other co-stars giving their “endorsements.” Fans have wondered if this means that Erin’s campaign will be a central focus in the upcoming season. When the season 12 finale ended with Erin telling her family about her plans, it had seemed like a big moment.

One fan joked about what’s going on in the writers’ room at the moment. They tweeted: “Would love to be in the Blue Bloods writers’ room right now dreaming up crazy new scenarios in which Anthony’s use of double negatives leads to Erin being confused!”

Viewers of the show have had plenty of behind-the-scenes content to get them more than prepared for the upcoming season. Season 13 of “Blue Bloods” will premiere on October 7 on CBS.

Comments / 8

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns for Season 13 in Epic Behind-Scenes Pic

Blue Bloods is already back at work for filming Season 13 episodes and one of its stars is showing off once again. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker in the CBS police drama, shared a snap of her at work. Matt & Jess would find the photo on the actress’ Instagram Stories. It’s a sweet photo of Hawk in a black dress looking like a million dollars.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character

Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Gives Rare Look at Her Family in Sweet New Post

Abigail Hawk of Blue Bloods will share moments from her life, but she’s offering up a rare look at her family in this recent post. Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, part of Frank Reagan’s “inner circle” of advisers, lets us see her two sons at play. She simply titles the post filled with photos and videos “Sonshine.” It’s probably a play on the visual outdoors looks and her boys.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Outsider.com

Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Photo of Erin Reagan’s Huge ‘Endorsement’

For months now, fans of the hit CBS TV procedural drama series Blue Bloods have been wondering…will Bridget Moynahan’s Erin Reagan be tossing her hat into the ring, vying for the Manhattan District Attorney spot? Now, as far as swag goes, we can almost certainly say that Erin Reagan is working on her campaign! And, she has some pretty amazing support as she does this, it seems.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Blue Bloods#Cbs
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan

The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Are Palmer and Knight Headed Toward a Breakup in Season 20

NCIS concluded its 19th season back in May and over the last few months, some of the biggest questions following the finale are, who is the Raven and what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker? Parker became framed at the end of last season for a murder he did not commit and many NCIS fans believe it’s the season-long villain the Raven that has set him up. However, aside from the ongoing murder investigation, the next big question plaguing our thoughts is, will medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight officially commit to a relationship? One infamous Leroy Jethro Gibbs rule suggests it’s not ideal.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

549K+
Followers
58K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy