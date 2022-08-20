‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Photo Previews Reagan Family Dinners

Season 13 of “Blue Bloods” is fast approaching. Some behind-the-scenes photos of the family has fans excited and eager for the new season to premiere.

The stars of the show have been releasing photos to tease the new season, and fans couldn’t be more ready to be back with the family. Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan, shared a photo of a classic Reagan family dinner on his Instagram story. He tagged his castmates and wrote: “Because … dinner time.”

“Blue Bloods” follows the Reagan family, an important family in New York law enforcement. The CBS drama follows the family as they navigate family, politics, crime, and more. The show has become a favorite amongst fans, and currently has 12 seasons, with season 13 quickly approaching.

It was recently Wahlberg’s birthday, and the “Blue Bloods” Twitter account wished him a happy birthday, also announcing the season 13 premiere date. They wrote: “A gift from us to you in celebration of @DonnieWahlberg’s birthday today! Wish him a happy birthday below and mark your calendars – #BlueBloods returns Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on @cbs!”

The rest of the cast has also actively been posting photos of the upcoming season. Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan, shared a photo of a T-shirt that says “Elect Erin Reagan for Manhattan District Attorney.” She captioned it: “Another ringing endorsement! @[email protected]_CBS#erinreagan4da.”

The finale of season 12 found Erin informing the rest of the family of her plans to run for District Attorney. Fans of the show have been eager to see how this plays out, and Moynahan has not been shy about teasing fans with previews.

Season 13 of “Blue Bloods” Premieres This October

She shared the first photo of the T-shirt on August 2, asking in a tweet: “Do I have your vote?”

Fans responded with a resounding yes. One replied: “That’s big YES! Also looking for another great season, just to see #erinreagan4da.”

Since the first photo, the T-shirt has made several more appearances with other co-stars giving their “endorsements.” Fans have wondered if this means that Erin’s campaign will be a central focus in the upcoming season. When the season 12 finale ended with Erin telling her family about her plans, it had seemed like a big moment.

One fan joked about what’s going on in the writers’ room at the moment. They tweeted: “Would love to be in the Blue Bloods writers’ room right now dreaming up crazy new scenarios in which Anthony’s use of double negatives leads to Erin being confused!”

Viewers of the show have had plenty of behind-the-scenes content to get them more than prepared for the upcoming season. Season 13 of “Blue Bloods” will premiere on October 7 on CBS.