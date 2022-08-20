Read full article on original website
mikefarrellsports.com
Fact or Fiction: Bru McCoy, Texas A&M, Quinn Ewers
In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. McCoy’s journey is hard to track from Texas to USC to Knoxville but with USC coming out and saying they have no issue with him being immediately eligible, the NCAA will now make it a priority and allow him to be available for the opener. Why? That’s the way the NCAA works. Things need to be brought to national attention to happen, and now that this made front page news, he’ll be allowed.
25 post Texas A&M scrimmage thoughts (VIP)
Texas A&M held its second and final scrimmage of fall camp for 2022 this past weekend as the Aggies moved closer towards their season opener with San Houston on September 3. Gigem 247 gives you a rundown on everything and whose stock is up as the Aggies figure out their starting quarterback, their two deep, and who can contribute out of that heralded 2022 freshman class.
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
UPDATE: Texas girl found near Mexico border after abduction
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An AMBER Alert was canceled Wednesday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in College Station. Police said the child was found safe in Hogg County near the Mexico border. Authorities said an investigation was ongoing. Ana Cristina Torres Medina was described as having brown hair and brown eyes, according to the […]
wtaw.com
College Station ISD Administrators Proposing A Policy Regulating Tracking Devices On Students
At a future meeting, College Station ISD school board members will consider action regarding the use of tracking devices by students. A proposal brought up at at last week’s CSISD board meeting by deputy superintendent Molley Perry would require parents to get permission from campus principals to activate tracking devices.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight
Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who shot at Bryan officer responding to disturbance call dies following chase, police say
BRYAN, Texas – A man who fired at a police officer who responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning shot and killed himself following a police chase, according to the Bryan Police Department. According to police, at 5:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
'It floods when the rains come' | Katy-area residents say they're trapped in their neighborhood when it rains
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The incoming rain won't be severe, but it's enough to worry residents in a fairly new subdivision in the Katy area. They said the street to the neighborhood floods every time it rains, leaving them stranded. The residents believe the problem started when they began...
247Sports
