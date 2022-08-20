ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact or Fiction: Bru McCoy, Texas A&M, Quinn Ewers

In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. McCoy’s journey is hard to track from Texas to USC to Knoxville but with USC coming out and saying they have no issue with him being immediately eligible, the NCAA will now make it a priority and allow him to be available for the opener. Why? That’s the way the NCAA works. Things need to be brought to national attention to happen, and now that this made front page news, he’ll be allowed.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
25 post Texas A&M scrimmage thoughts (VIP)

Texas A&M held its second and final scrimmage of fall camp for 2022 this past weekend as the Aggies moved closer towards their season opener with San Houston on September 3. Gigem 247 gives you a rundown on everything and whose stock is up as the Aggies figure out their starting quarterback, their two deep, and who can contribute out of that heralded 2022 freshman class.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight

Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
HOUSTON, TX
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
