Dover, Tenn.–The hummers are in the area, migrating through in large numbers and hitting the feeders hard. Everyone is reminded this Saturday to come visit Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge at 643 Wildlife Road in Dover, from 8 a.m.-11:30a.m. to view conservation work in action. A large crowd was on hand for the hummingbird banding session August 13 at the Tennessee National Wildlfe Refuge in Springville and if you missed it, here’s your chance to see it in action.

DOVER, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO