Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Helga Rules The Roost At Henry County Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Helga was getting a lot of petting from kids–and adults–at the Henry County Fair last night as part of the chicken coop activities with Cody Bryson and his crew. In photo, Hadley Kate, daughter of Griffin and Mary Kate Paschall, enjoyed some quality time with Helga and Cody at the chicken coop which is set up in front of Big Ed’s on the Fairgrounds. Bryson will be back with the coop on Wednesday night. (Marsha Bryson photo).
radionwtn.com
Nomination Of Quinn Chapel AME Church To National Register Moves Forward
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Historic Zoning Board unanimously approved a request to approve a nomination application for the historic Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church to the National Register of Historic Places. In order for the application to move forward, it is required that the historic zoning commission review all...
radionwtn.com
Ribbon-Cutting, Flag Raising, National Anthem Opens Henry County Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Grand opening ceremonies were held at the Henry County Fair with the presentation of colors by the University of Tennessee at Martin ROTC, formal welcomes from Mayor Carlton Gerald and Fair President Alex Bomar and ribbon-cutting. Brother Randy Stephens of the Van Dyke Church of Christ led everyone in prayer, the American flag was raised and Laura Rich sang the National Anthem. Fairest of the Fair First Maid Emma Brewer cut the ribbon.
radionwtn.com
Hummingbird Banding This Weekend At Dover
Dover, Tenn.–The hummers are in the area, migrating through in large numbers and hitting the feeders hard. Everyone is reminded this Saturday to come visit Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge at 643 Wildlife Road in Dover, from 8 a.m.-11:30a.m. to view conservation work in action. A large crowd was on hand for the hummingbird banding session August 13 at the Tennessee National Wildlfe Refuge in Springville and if you missed it, here’s your chance to see it in action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Landry Flowers & Banks, Tina Proctor & Athena Big Winners At Pet Show
Paris, Tenn.–Landry Flowers and her dog Banks won Best of Show in the juvenile division at the annual Henry County Fair Pet Show Tuesday night. Tina Proctor and Athena won in the adult category. Our own Lance Pierce was the emcee for the show, which was held at the...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Junior Livestock Show Draws Crowd
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for the annual Obion County Junior Livestock Show Tuesday night at the fairgrounds. Extension Office officials said, “Congratulations to all these exhibitors for their hard work before, during, and after the show!”. Congratulations to Grand Champions and Junior Hog Showmanship...
WBBJ
theLOCAL to welcome three new shops in September
JACKSON, Tenn. — New businesses are coming to the downtown Jackson area. The three new businesses are coming to theLOCAL, a space in downtown where micro-business owners get a chance to bring their ideas to life. The first one is Lamont’s Kitchen, catering to the community with the “jar...
radionwtn.com
Loss Of THP Pilot Lee Russell Mourned By Many
McKenzie, Tenn.–Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Sgt. Lee Russell of McKenzie was killed in a tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga. Sgt. Russell is a familiar face to many in our area, as he was a former Henry County deputy and flew many missions for local and area law enforcement agencies as a THP pilot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Junior Livestock Show Raises Record-Breaking $218,733
Union City, Tenn.–The 70th annual Obion County Junior Livestock Show and Sale was a Record Breaker!. A lot of hard work and dedication by our 2022 OCJL exhibitors was rewarded Tuesday night. The Obion County Extension Office reported, “Our generous buyers and community members showed out in a big...
radionwtn.com
Peebles’ Family 200-Year-Old Farm Honored
Camden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Peebles family on being recognized as a 200-year Century Farm at the Benton County Fair. Benton County currently has 19 Century Farms. To qualify as a century farm the farm must be owned the family and maintain continual agricultural production for 100 years or more. The Benton County Fair is ongoing this week. (Benton Co. Fair photo).
radionwtn.com
WENK Morning Show Host David Robey Honored At Fair
Union City, Tenn.–We’re honoring David Robey and his 50 years on the air at the WENK booth at the Obion County Fair. Robey has been the WENK Morning Show host for 40 years and has been on the air a total 50 years. The booth is set up...
radionwtn.com
Christopher Daniel Derr
Christopher Daniel Derr, 57, of Paris, Tennessee, passed peacefully Friday, August 19, 2022, at his residence. Born Sunday, September 13, 1964, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Jack and Janis Derr, who preceded him in death. Chris was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Jerry Dale Preuett
Mr. Jerry Dale Preuett, 82, of Union City, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home. Jerry was born Wednesday, August 30,1939, in Obion County, son of the late Leonard and Olivia (Clemmons) Preuett. He was also preceded in death by his sister: Melaine Preuett; and two brothers: David Lynn Preuett and Larry Preuett, Sr.
WBBJ
Events the week of August 22, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Roasted Bean Coffee Shop Opens (Jackson) Lunch and Learn Crafts (Jackson) Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) After Hours Movie (Jackson) Saturday, August 27. Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) Cruisin’ For Cancer Car...
radionwtn.com
KPAC Dino Encounters Show Cancelled
Paris, Tenn.–The upcoming Dino Encounters show scheduled for the Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris has been cancelled. KPAC Director Rhonda Stanton said, “We regret to say that the primary Dino Encounters performer has had an injury and will not be able to bear the weight of the puppetry any time soon. We must cancel the event and do not anticipate rescheduling.”
WSMV
Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021. Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman,...
radionwtn.com
Getting Out Of The Way–Just In Time
Paris, Tenn.–A dicey moment at Saturday’s Ultimate Bullfighting Show at the Henry County Fair was captured in this photo from Savannah Gulish Smith of Paris. The show drew a large crowd and was sponsored by Shamrock Dirt & Forestry, Nance Productions, Paris Henry County Chamber of Commerce and the Henry County Fair. Today is another big day at the fairgrounds, with the Grand Opening Ceremonies, Kids events and Kids Cooking Competition slated for tonight. (Savannah Gulish Smith photo).
whopam.com
35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
clarksvillenow.com
Manna Cafe to hold mobile food pantry this Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Saturday, Grace Community Church will host a mobile food pantry provided by Manna Cafe Ministries. The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 2853 Dunlop Lane. This event is open to the public. More than 15,000 pounds of food will be...
Comments / 0