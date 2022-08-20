ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton woman accused of shooting woman during fight indicted

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — A Dayton woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a woman during a fight earlier this month.

Amber Snyder, 37, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of felonious assault.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Perrine Street around 3 a.m. Aug. 8 to reports of a shooting.

Police said a woman received a phone call early in the morning and told a woman, identified as Amber Snyder, not to call the residence again, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Shortly after hanging up the phone, the woman heard yelling outside. She went to the door and a fight ensued between her and Snyder, according to records.

Snyder had reportedly grabbed the woman’s hair, pulled out a firearm and shot her in the arm. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Snyder ran from the scene, but was later located and arrested at a vacant home on Medford Street, according to records.

She is currently in custody at the Montgomery County jail.

