ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBX 950

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Charges Pending in Fatal 3-Car Crash in Woodbury

Police are releasing more information about a crash in Woodbury, New York that has left at least one person dead and several others injured. Troopers and officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury, New York at approximately 8:23pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 after being dispatched for a three-car crash "with entrapment and serious injuries."
WOODBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Dea#Hyde Park Woman Found#The Drug Task Force#Hudson Valley Post
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy