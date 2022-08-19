Read full article on original website
Charges Pending in Fatal 3-Car Crash in Woodbury
Police are releasing more information about a crash in Woodbury, New York that has left at least one person dead and several others injured. Troopers and officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury, New York at approximately 8:23pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 after being dispatched for a three-car crash "with entrapment and serious injuries."
Indicted: Felony Charges for Bronx Resident in 2017 Mount Vernon Cold Case
The Westchester County District Attorney issued a press release on Friday August 19th with information on the indictment of a Bronx man for the 2017 cold case death of a Mount Vernon man. Felony Charges for Bronx Man in Connection with 2017 Cold Case. Edmund Pennil, a Bronx resident, was...
CNY Corn Field Transformed Into Tribute for Our Farmers Feeding America
A Central New York farm is honoring all the farmers who keep America fed. The Teel Farm in Barneveld, New York has transformed its cornfield into a tribute to our hard-working farmers and a thank you to those who support them. "We wanted to thank everyone for the continued support this sweetcorn season."
Check Your Tickets! Two Unclaimed NY Lottery Tickets Worth Millions About to Expire
If you've played the lottery lately you'd better check your tickets. There are two, both worth millions, that are unclaimed and time is running out to cash in. A Cash4Life jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Jackson Heights. The numbers for September 9, 2021, Cash4Life drawing were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01.
Apples, Cider & Donuts, Oh My! 8 Apple Orchards in CNY to Enjoy Fall
Apples, cider, and donuts, oh my! If you love fall and all it has to offer, there are plenty of places in Central New York where you can spend the day picking apples, walking through corn mazes, or just enjoying apple cider. Orchards usually open for apple picking season in...
