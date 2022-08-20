Calhoun County Friday Night Scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first responder shortage is an issue for several communities across the state, but now the city of Anniston is working to fix the problem. They’re investing more than $1 million dollars to expand the Anniston Regional Training Center. This expansion project will not only add more classrooms and training courses, but it will also help with recruitment and retention.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO