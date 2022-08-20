Calhoun County Friday Night Scoreboard
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of scores from Friday night’s high school football games in Alabama, includes Thursday night’s results
CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES
Anniston 52, Wellborn 18
Donoho 31, Weaver 28
Jacksonville 27, Boaz 7
McAdory 34, Oxford 21
Saks 41, Ohatchee 15
White Plains 14, Ranburne 7
Jamborees
Collinsville 28, Pleasant Valley 7
Piedmont 21, Fyffe 20
CLASS 6A
Athens 49, East Limestone 14
Benjamin Russell 41, Sylacauga 7
Brookwood 59, Holt 2
Buckhorn 29, Madison County 14
Carrollton (GA) 69, Gadsden City 7
Chilton County 30, Bibb County 24
Clay-Chalkville 48, Briarwood Christian 0
Cullman 13, Mars Hill Bible 10
Decatur 65, Mae Jemison 0
Fort Payne 20, Scottsboro 6
Gardendale 41, James Clemens 34
Hartselle 46, Austin 17
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28, Pike Road 21
Homewood 38, John Carroll Catholic 20
Jackson-Olin 14, Pelham 10
McAdory 34, Oxford 21
Minor 49, Huffman 25
Mountain Brook 24, Vestavia Hills 14
Muscle Shoals 31, Bob Jones 7
Opelika 29, Callaway (GA) 28
Pinson Valley 34, Florence 14
Saraland 43, Daphne 23
Shades Valley 20, Stanhope Elmore 13
Theodore 32, Baker 3
Wetumpka 27, Jeff Davis 10
Woodlawn 18, Bessemer City 15
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 35, Opp 7
Anniston 52, Walter Wellborn 18
Ashville 26, St. Clair County 21
Bayside Academy 14, Elberta 13
Brooks 48, Colbert County 21
Bullock County 33, Keith 16
Cherokee County 20, Model (GA) 0
Cleburne County at Mt. Zion (GA), ppd, to Sat., 4 p.m.
Deshler 42, Madison Academy 35
Escambia County 21, Cottage Hill Christian 14
Etowah 35, Springville 0
Good Hope 6, West Point 0
Handley 22, Valley 20
Jacksonville 27, Boaz 7
Montgomery Catholic 42, McGill-Toolen Catholic 21
Munford 28, Childersburg 14
Northside 35, Hale County 0
Oneonta 47, Cleveland 14
Priceville 20, Plainview 8
Saint James 42, Montgomery Academy 14
T.R. Miller 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21
West Limestone 27, Ardmore 21
Westminster Christian 44, Lee-Huntsville 23
West Morgan 41, Randolph 21
White Plains 14, Ranburne 7
CLASS 3A
Brindlee Mountain 26, Cherokee 20
Chickasaw 8, LeFlore 0
Clements 48, Holly Pond 34
Dadeville 48, B.B. Comer 21
Excel 22, B.C. Rain 18
Fayette County 28, Cordova 24
Flomaton 50, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15
Geraldine 36, Coosa Christian 7
Gordo 50, Sipsey Valley 7
Houston Academy 28, Wicksburg 0
JB Pennington 19, Hayden 12
Lauderdale County 54, Tanner 30
Mobile Christian 35, Pike liberal 3
Northside Methodist 42, Houston County 20
Phil Campbell 36, Hackleburg 8
Prattville Christian 25, Billingsley 14
Randolph County 20, Fayetteville 8
Saks 41, Ohatchee 15
Tarrant 27, Talladega County Central 6
Trinity Presbyterian 34, B.T. Washington 16
Vinemont 46, Falkville 40
Westbrook Christian 38, St. John Paul II Catholic 3
Wilcox Central at Sumter Central, cancelled
Winfield 28, Dora 22
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 24, R.C. Hatch 18
Cedar Bluff 22, Winterboro 20
Decatur Heritage 24, Section 22
Donoho 31, Weaver 28
Elba 40, New Brockton 8
Georgiana 18, W.S. Neal 14
Hubbertville 18, University Charter School 8
JU Blacksher 50. JF Shields 0
Kinston 34, Samson 12
Linden 14, Choctaw County 0
Marengo 34, Washington County 8
Meek 36, Maplesville 12
Millry 30, Citronelle 14
Pleasant Home 41, A.L. Johnson 6
Spring Garden 40, Sand Rock 8
Valley Head 45, North Sand Mountain 33
Verbena 38, Central Coosa 8
Victory Christian 31, Woodland 6
Waterloo 53, Brilliant 8 [*** for all area scores click here]
Cover photo: Donoho’s Lucas Elliott (5) looks for running room against Weaver. (Photo by Greg Warren)
**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
