mocoshow.com
Paranormal Cirque Coming to the Clarksburg Outlets
Paranormal Cirque is coming to the Clarksburg Premium Outlets (22705 Clarksburg Rd) from September 8-18th. Paranormal Cirque previously ran at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg this past spring. According to the event’s website, Paranormal Cirque is “a crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream .….. and when we had nightmares and fantasies. Scare, encompass, amuse and surprise are the ingredients for a mixture of emotions impossible to forget. This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other.” Tickets can be purchased at www.paranormalcirque.com Note: No-one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show. Guests aged 13 – 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
Give A Hoot: See Whoo Came To Rescue Of Distressed Owl In Maryland State Park
Members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a Great Horned Owl in an area national park. On Monday, Aug. 22, Officer First Class Michelle Burnette and Cadet Stephanie Gregor were fast to act after being flagged down at Dans Mountain State Park in Allegany County to check on the injured animal.
theriver953.com
News Makers Williams and Kines on Habitat for Humanity
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity of Winchester Frederick County provides housing services for those in need in communities around the valley. We spoke with Program Manager Jolie Williams and Restore store Manger Adin Kines in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We...
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
wfmd.com
Salvation Army In Frederick County Needs Donations And Volunteers For Upcoming Holiday Events
Monetary donations have recently been low. Frederick, Md. (NS) – WFMD’s Christmas Cash For Kids is on the horizon, and the Salvation Army in Frederick is starting to raise donations and assemble volunteers for several holiday events. Major Kelly English with the Salvation Army said before the Christmas...
wfmd.com
Bridge Replacement Project Underway On I-70 Near South Mountain State Park
The work is expected to last for three years. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – A bridge replacement project is underway in the Boonsboro area of Washington County near South Mountain State Park. Spokesman Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says crews will be replacing the two bridges that carry Interstate 70 over Crystal Falls Drive. He says they were constructed in 1966. :”The bridges are completely safe. It’s just that they’re nearing the end of its workable service life. Maintenance costs would continue to pile up and pile up. So the smartest move here would be to go ahead and do a complete replacement,”: he says.
'40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about DNA being used to help solve cold cases. A Frederick cold case is still working to put the puzzle pieces together after 40 years. The Maryland Missing Persons Network is hoping to bring justice to the case with the first step being identifying the victim.
tinyhousetalk.com
10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia
Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
A look inside Loudoun County's new environmentally friendly elementary school
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools is making last-minute preparations for the first day of classes on Thursday. That includes Elaine Thompson Elementary. It's the newest building to open in Loudoun County. Principal Tim Sparbanie brought our cameras on a tour of the new construction that makes this school different from any other in the county.
theriver953.com
WCSO locate a fugitive near A.S. Rhodes Elementary
Early Tues. morning Aug. 23 Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported a soft lockdown of A.S. Rhodes Elementary and the 15 Street Diversified Minds Schools. The lockdown was just a precautionary measure as Authorities tracked an individual who fled on foot and was wanted by a neighboring jurisdiction. The...
royalexaminer.com
Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location
Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
'Fire Incident' Shuts Down Three Major Roadways In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Three major roadways in central Pennsylvania have been closed due to a '"fire incident," authorities say. The undisclosed "fire incident," was first announced by Waynesboro police around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The police asked the public to avoid "West Main Street in the area of Prices Church...
blueridgeleader.com
Annual “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption event Aug. 27
On Saturday, Aug. 27, Loudoun County Animal Services will host a “Clear the Shelters” fee-waived pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in participation with the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” annual adoption initiative. Adoption fees will be waived for all available pets, including cats,...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
sungazette.news
Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort
A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Shenandoah County from Sun. afternoon. According to an email from VSP Public information Officer Brent Coffey the accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 21. A Ford F-150 traveling South on Interstate 81 attempted to exit the...
Morgan Messenger
County fire companies can bill for service
After months of discussion, negotiations with county fire companies and a public hearing, the Morgan County Commission voted last Wednesday, August 17 to give fire companies the option to bill property owners for their services. First proposed in December 2021, the ordinance would allow any of the county’s four volunteer...
FCPS addresses school safety concerns
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — School just started one week ago, but there have already been two safety incidents at Frederick County Public Schools. One incident took place at Oakdale High School, where students were air-dropped several images suggesting a possible bomb threat. The other was at Urbana High School, where a young man […]
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
