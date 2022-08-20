ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
NBC News

Why Taiwan doesn't seem too worried about the threat from China

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China appeared to be rehearsing an invasion just miles away. World leaders issued forceful condemnations. But as Beijing’s military sent missiles and jets over their heads in a display of fury, many residents of Taiwan remained unmoved by what outside observers fear is a rising threat of war.
Fox News

Fox News

