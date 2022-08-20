Read full article on original website
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’
There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Hezbollah threatens to 'sever' the hand of Israel if it attempts to tap disputed offshore gas
The leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon issued a warning to Israel about attempting to tap offshore gas reserves in disputed waters between the two countries, further complicating U.S. attempts to mediate the dispute. "The hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed," Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
The US could lose up to 900 warplanes fighting a Chinese invasion of Taiwan but would emerge victorious, says think tank
The Center for Strategic and International Studies war games found the US and Taiwan would defeat a Chinese invasion – at great cost for all sides.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US and Chinese bases in Djibouti are just a few miles apart, and despite broader tensions, "we're coexisting down there," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.
Fauci's biggest critics hint at the reason for his December retirement: 'trying to get out of Dodge'
Two of Dr. Anthony Fauci's biggest critics are sounding off on his announced retirement, vowing that him leaving his government position wouldn't stop investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his involvement in research funding at the Wuhan lab that many say is where the virus originated.
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
The ships are conducting normal operations but could linger in the area should a need arise, a senior defense official told USNI News.
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Why Taiwan doesn't seem too worried about the threat from China
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China appeared to be rehearsing an invasion just miles away. World leaders issued forceful condemnations. But as Beijing’s military sent missiles and jets over their heads in a display of fury, many residents of Taiwan remained unmoved by what outside observers fear is a rising threat of war.
