touristmeetstraveler.com
Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines
Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich producer honored with an Emmy; can sail his boat to the new shooting location
IPSWICH — Although he may never grace the television screens himself, he’s the brains behind the production. Ipswich’s own John Tomlin, senior producer on the television show This Old House, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award. Fifteen years ago, Tomlin moved to Ipswich for...
New list names best Mexican restaurant in every New England state
A new list has crowned the best Mexican restaurants in New England and in all 50 states. Taste of Home recently compiled a list of the top Mexican eateries across the country and Rincon Mexicano was named the best restaurant in Massachusetts. Rincon Mexicano is located at 99 Broadway in...
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colby Farm sunflowers blooming early
NEWBURY, Mass. — Sunflower season at Colby Farm is opening a little earlier this year. The owners say their 19th season is about a week or two early because of the drought. But selfie seekers don’t have anything to worry about. This year’s blooms look better than ever.
Thrillist
21 Completely Free Things to Do in Boston
We don’t need to tell you that this city is as expensive AF. In fact, a recent study ranked Boston as the fourth most expensive city for renters—ahead of Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. So we’re down to save where we can. Luckily, Boston more than makes...
NECN
LIV Golf Tour, Controversial for Saudi Backing, Coming to Small Mass. Town
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has just eight events worldwide in its first season, with one of its stops in the small Massachusetts town of Bolton. Fencing could be seen going up Tuesday around The International, a private country club. "A big-time, worldwide event coming to a very small town,"...
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
godsavethepoints.com
(Yes, Really!) Boston Logan Airport “Summer Of Hell” 2.0
Even non-travelers know that this has been one of the worst summers in history for passengers. The travails have ranged from airport employee and pilot shortages to a summer storms, and by now, passengers feel lucky if they simply arrive at their destination on the day that they were supposed to.
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Boston Globe
Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm
One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
communityadvocate.com
Developer proposes 1.28 million-square-foot facility at former Hudson Intel site
HUDSON – Developers are proposing to construct a 1.28 million-square-foot distribution warehouse at the former Intel site. Now, the project will go before the Planning Board on Aug. 30. However, residents at the Villages at Quail Run, which is a 55+ community on Autumn Drive, have voiced concerns about...
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
NECN
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
MGM Music Hall at Fenway: Take a look inside Boston’s newest music venue (photos)
Boston’s newest music venue opens its doors Monday, offering fans a new place to see their favorite bands. MGM Music Hall at Fenway is located at 2 Lansdowne St., directly behind Fenway Park, putting it in the heart of a vibrant entertainment district that also includes the House of Blues. The new 91,500-square-foot venue has a capacity of 5,000 guests and an intimate atmosphere.
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
