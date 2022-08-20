ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

touristmeetstraveler.com

Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines

Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Colby Farm sunflowers blooming early

NEWBURY, Mass. — Sunflower season at Colby Farm is opening a little earlier this year. The owners say their 19th season is about a week or two early because of the drought. But selfie seekers don’t have anything to worry about. This year’s blooms look better than ever.
NEWBURY, MA
Thrillist

21 Completely Free Things to Do in Boston

We don’t need to tell you that this city is as expensive AF. In fact, a recent study ranked Boston as the fourth most expensive city for renters—ahead of Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. So we’re down to save where we can. Luckily, Boston more than makes...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
godsavethepoints.com

(Yes, Really!) Boston Logan Airport “Summer Of Hell” 2.0

Even non-travelers know that this has been one of the worst summers in history for passengers. The travails have ranged from airport employee and pilot shortages to a summer storms, and by now, passengers feel lucky if they simply arrive at their destination on the day that they were supposed to.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm

One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
EVERETT, MA
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MGM Music Hall at Fenway: Take a look inside Boston’s newest music venue (photos)

Boston’s newest music venue opens its doors Monday, offering fans a new place to see their favorite bands. MGM Music Hall at Fenway is located at 2 Lansdowne St., directly behind Fenway Park, putting it in the heart of a vibrant entertainment district that also includes the House of Blues. The new 91,500-square-foot venue has a capacity of 5,000 guests and an intimate atmosphere.
BOSTON, MA

