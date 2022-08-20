Read full article on original website
WAND TV
The Taco Joint in Springfield closed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Taco Joint in Springfield announces it will temporarily close. According to a post on The Taco Joint Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice due to updates needed done for the facility. It is unknown at this time when they will reopen. According to...
wmay.com
Springfield Still Hoping To Stage Household Hazardous Waste Collection This Fall
The City of Springfield is still hoping to be able to offer a household hazardous waste collection event this fall. As WMAY News first reported this week, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency postponed the planned collection event scheduled for October 22nd in Springfield, and similar events across the state, because a fire disabled the Ohio facility that had been used to dispose of the collected paint, oils, chemicals, and other waste products.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
wmay.com
Sangamon County 911 Upgrade Planned For October
Sangamon County plans to convert to a “Next Generation” 911 system by late October. A handful of Illinois counties have already made the switch to the system, which adapts traditional 911 to modern-day cell phone technology. Next Generation 911 uses GPS coordinates to pinpoint the location of emergency...
WAND TV
Arson investigation underway after multiple fires set around loading dock of vacant building
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a suspected arson after the fire department was called out for multiple set fires in and around the loading dock of a vacant building early Wednesday. The Decatur Fire Department was called out just after midnight for a report of a large...
City of Decatur: Yard signs illegal in right-of-way
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is reminding property owners that it is illegal to place yard signs in the city-owned rights-of-way and that city staff will be removing signs found to be in violation of the rule. In a press release, the city said rights-of-way are defined as the grassy space between […]
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
WAND TV
Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties first to go live with Next Generation 911
MORRIS, Ill. (WAND) – Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties announced the first counties in Illinois to go live with the Next Generation 911. Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, on Tuesday, to make the formal announcement.
khqa.com
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
starvedrock.media
Country Classic Cars, a Route 66 mainstay in Illinois, sold to new owners
STAUNTON, Ill. — A rare 1957 Chevrolet coupe got Russ Noel into the classic car business. Now, after more than 20 years, he’s retiring and heading out on the road in a modern Chevrolet Cruze. Noel and his wife, Anita, have sold Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois,...
wlds.com
Morgan County Winding Down Pair of Building Projects
A pair of Morgan County renovation projects are at or near completion. The Morgan County Board of Commissioners approved the final payment for work to renovate the new home of the Morgan County Health Department Monday morning. Bills in the amount of $337,410.000. Commission Board Chairman Brad Zeller says a...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies body found in Decatur camper fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified a body found in camper fire as Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur. Officials said Ballinger was reported to be with friends Saturday evening and was last seen returning to his trailer slightly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Opens ”Head Shop” Online, At Farmers Market
It’s another sign of the changing times. Head shops… stores that sell paraphernalia for smoking marijuana… have gone mainstream and digital in the age of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois. 22-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Springfield is trying to capitalize on that with a new business, 420pipes.com. Thomas...
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
hoiabc.com
Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a pandemic hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
Illinois State Fair wraps up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is over for the year, and many said that this was the first time in a quite a bit that it felt normal. The fair was cancelled two years ago. The fair happened last year, but it had the fear of COVID-19 restrictions still hanging over it. […]
WAND TV
Man shot in the stomach in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Springfield Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. He took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. There...
WTAX
Springfield Police Chief updates City Council
Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
wmay.com
Homeowners Object To CO2 Pipeline Plan
Environmental groups and some Central Illinois landowners are gearing up for a fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that is slated for construction through the area. Navigator Heartland Greenway wants to build the underground pipeline through parts of several states, including 13 Illinois counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Christian....
