wmay.com
Teacher Contract Talks To Resume Next Month; 186 Working To Fill Vacancies
It will be at least two weeks before any more talks are held in the ongoing negotiations between District 186 and the Springfield teachers’ union. Superintendent Jennifer Gill says with the start of classes this week, both sides are very busy, but hope to get back to the table in early September.
wmay.com
Springfield Still Hoping To Stage Household Hazardous Waste Collection This Fall
The City of Springfield is still hoping to be able to offer a household hazardous waste collection event this fall. As WMAY News first reported this week, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency postponed the planned collection event scheduled for October 22nd in Springfield, and similar events across the state, because a fire disabled the Ohio facility that had been used to dispose of the collected paint, oils, chemicals, and other waste products.
wmay.com
School Year Underway As Construction Continues In District 186
School is back in session in District 186, even as work continues on renovation projects at a number of Springfield school buildings. One of the biggest projects is at Lanphier High School, where the 85-year-old building is getting a total makeover, including a new fieldhouse and auditorium, additional classrooms, and an e-sports facility. The adjacent Memorial Stadium is also getting substantial improvements that won’t be completed until next year.
wmay.com
Nursing School Expanding To Springfield In Partnership With Memorial Health
A nursing school affiliated with Illinois State University will expand into Springfield in an agreement with Springfield Memorial Hospital. ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing will admit a class of 24 to 48 undergraduate students to its Springfield location in the fall of 2023. The nursing students will take classes in the renovated former Shop ‘n’ Save building on North Grand Avenue West and will also learn skills at Memorial Health clinical sites across Springfield.
wmay.com
Sangamon County 911 Upgrade Planned For October
Sangamon County plans to convert to a “Next Generation” 911 system by late October. A handful of Illinois counties have already made the switch to the system, which adapts traditional 911 to modern-day cell phone technology. Next Generation 911 uses GPS coordinates to pinpoint the location of emergency...
wmay.com
Homeowners Object To CO2 Pipeline Plan
Environmental groups and some Central Illinois landowners are gearing up for a fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that is slated for construction through the area. Navigator Heartland Greenway wants to build the underground pipeline through parts of several states, including 13 Illinois counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Christian....
WAND TV
Springfield City Council Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term on the Springfield City Council. WTAX reports DiCenso said it's time to focus on the job that "pays the bills," referencing her other position as the chief of staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. DiCenso also said she wants to spend more time with family.
ISU announces new Springfield nursing school location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State University will open a new location for their nursing school next year in Springfield. Officials from ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Springfield. Junior and senior students in Springfield would work with Memorial Health for simulation training as well as clinical […]
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
Illinois State Fair wraps up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is over for the year, and many said that this was the first time in a quite a bit that it felt normal. The fair was cancelled two years ago. The fair happened last year, but it had the fear of COVID-19 restrictions still hanging over it. […]
khqa.com
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue
During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
arthurgraphic.com
Cerro Gordo school board appoints new principal
Brandon Willard sits at his new desk as he takes over as the new Cerro Gordo Junior High and High School Principal. The Cerro Gordo School Board met on August 17 and approved and appointed Brandon Willard as the new principal of the Cerro Gordo Junior and Senior High School.
City of Decatur: Yard signs illegal in right-of-way
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is reminding property owners that it is illegal to place yard signs in the city-owned rights-of-way and that city staff will be removing signs found to be in violation of the rule. In a press release, the city said rights-of-way are defined as the grassy space between […]
wmay.com
Regional Task Force Works To Address Gun Trafficking
Federal prosecutors say the work of a regional task force has resulted in dozens of prosecutions for gun trafficking. U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Greg Harris chairs that task force, which works with federal, state, and local law enforcement in Central Illinois and with prosecutors in other jurisdictions and states. The task force has been focused on gun crime in Chicago, since many of the weapons used there originate outside of Chicago and are then trafficked into the city.
arthurgraphic.com
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS. From left to right: Rebekah Babb, Middle School Special Education; Jennifer Himanga, Intermediate Band and Orchestra; Jessica Hill, High School Social Worker; Megan Trimby, High School Life Skills; Rachael Connelly, McGaughey/Mt. Zion Grade Speech; Kathleen Conlin, Intermediate Teacher; Jessica Talty, Mt. Zion Grade Teacher; Erik Taylor, High School Show Choir, Vocal Music.
wmay.com
Style of Hope Coming to BOS Center
Style of Hope is back on Saturday, September 22nd starting at 6pm!. Style of Hope, Hope’s longest running major event, is celebrating its 15th year! Hosted on the main floor of the Bank of Springfield Center in the heart of downtown Springfield, this unique fashion show benefits the individuals that Hope serves while simultaneously bringing together the Springfield community for a fun-filled evening of the latest fashion trends and Hope’s impactful mission. Join us for this fun and fast-paced fashion event featuring runway entertainment from community dancers, community models, clothing from local boutiques, a very special segment featuring Hope’s youth, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and silent auction. You won’t want to miss Springfield’s most anticipated event of the year!
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
