KELOLAND TV
Attempted bank robbery; homicide investigations; Ravnsborg’s bill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police say two people wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that left two men dead have been arrested.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Cameras and neighborhood watch groups helpful for investigations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though either homicide investigation in Sioux Falls has yet to result in any suspects or arrests, the Sioux Falls Police Department said there’s always more resources to pour over from the public. Surveillance cameras have quickly spread beyond just businesses to residential...
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls homicide victim identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Police open Sioux Falls intersection, say ‘suspicious package’ not a threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have closed a busy intersection in eastern Sioux Falls over what they are calling a “suspicious package” linked to a bank robbery investigation. UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls police say nothing suspicious was found inside the package related to a...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police investigating another homicide after finding victim dead inside home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating another homicide that they discovered late last Friday night. Shortly before 9 P.M., authorities were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation. The victim, Paul Henry Billion, a 36-year-old man...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 20-year-old faces charges after accidentally shooting woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 20-year-old suspect “accidentally discharged” a gun and left a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was driving a car with other passengers. One of...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
brookingsradio.com
Man found dead in Sioux Falls home believed to be homicide victim
Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says officers responded to a home on Friday for a death...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
brookingsradio.com
One person killed in Sioux Falls shooting
Sioux Falls Police confirm that one person has died as a result of a shooting early Saturday morning. The incident took place around 2:00 am near the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Bahnson Street. Police says they received a report that someone had been shot. Officers responded to...
sdpb.org
Rapid City Police seeking three following shooting incidents
Rapid City Police are searching for three people in connection with three shootings, two of them fatal. Police say one man and two juveniles are considered people of interest in the cases. Police are naming all three people as they continue the search. They include 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux...
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
kelo.com
Suspicious package forces road closure in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The city of Sioux Falls says a suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as Sioux Falls police are investigating the suspicious package. The intersection may be closed...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Faces Felony Charge After Traffic Stop Just Into Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man faces a felony charge in Lyon County after an encounter with a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy on Monday in the northwest corner of the county. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Arrest Log, 28-year-old Chad Austin Christopher of Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicide investigation; Search for persons of interest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend shooting on the east side of Sioux Falls has now turned into a homicide investigation. Police are asking for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls near 26th and Bahnson early Saturday morning left one dead and many questions remain. The family of the man who died held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in the parking lot where he was killed. His name is Tunis Lomax, and he was 36 years old and had three children, and was married.
more955.com
Suspicious package shuts down major intersection in Sioux Falls on Tuesday
A suspicious package shut down a major intersection in Sioux Falls for several hours yesterday. The package was found outside a business near the intersection of Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and some businesses were locked down. The package was discovered shortly after an attempted robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank near the intersection. The bomb squad determined the package contained nothing harmful. The suspect in the robbery was arrested.
KELOLAND TV
Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
