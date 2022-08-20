ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Cameras and neighborhood watch groups helpful for investigations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though either homicide investigation in Sioux Falls has yet to result in any suspects or arrests, the Sioux Falls Police Department said there’s always more resources to pour over from the public. Surveillance cameras have quickly spread beyond just businesses to residential...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls homicide victim identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#South Dakota#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Sioux Falls Police#Pierre#Swat Team
dakotanewsnow.com

Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for hitting police car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
brookingsradio.com

Man found dead in Sioux Falls home believed to be homicide victim

Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says officers responded to a home on Friday for a death...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

One person killed in Sioux Falls shooting

Sioux Falls Police confirm that one person has died as a result of a shooting early Saturday morning. The incident took place around 2:00 am near the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Bahnson Street. Police says they received a report that someone had been shot. Officers responded to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Rapid City Police seeking three following shooting incidents

Rapid City Police are searching for three people in connection with three shootings, two of them fatal. Police say one man and two juveniles are considered people of interest in the cases. Police are naming all three people as they continue the search. They include 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
kelo.com

Suspicious package forces road closure in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The city of Sioux Falls says a suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as Sioux Falls police are investigating the suspicious package. The intersection may be closed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls near 26th and Bahnson early Saturday morning left one dead and many questions remain. The family of the man who died held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in the parking lot where he was killed. His name is Tunis Lomax, and he was 36 years old and had three children, and was married.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Suspicious package shuts down major intersection in Sioux Falls on Tuesday

A suspicious package shut down a major intersection in Sioux Falls for several hours yesterday. The package was found outside a business near the intersection of Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and some businesses were locked down. The package was discovered shortly after an attempted robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank near the intersection. The bomb squad determined the package contained nothing harmful. The suspect in the robbery was arrested.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy