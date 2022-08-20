SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announces nearly $3 million in new funding for three state delegates to help emerging small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure. Arkansas, Maryland, and South Dakota representatives are receiving grants that will help deliver cyber security assistance to nascent and startup business owners as part of the SBA’s Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO