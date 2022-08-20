ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota State University gets money for cyber security infrastructure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announces nearly $3 million in new funding for three state delegates to help emerging small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure. Arkansas, Maryland, and South Dakota representatives are receiving grants that will help deliver cyber security assistance to nascent and startup business owners as part of the SBA’s Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program.
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the governor. The Government Accountability...

