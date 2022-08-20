Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
Dakota State University gets money for cyber security infrastructure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announces nearly $3 million in new funding for three state delegates to help emerging small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure. Arkansas, Maryland, and South Dakota representatives are receiving grants that will help deliver cyber security assistance to nascent and startup business owners as part of the SBA’s Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program.
kelo.com
Oilfield wastewater line leaks over 1 million gallons in northwestern North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating a massive spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest part of the state. Karl Rockman of the state Department of Environmental Quality, says Hess Corp. reported the wastewater spill near Ray on Aug. 15. The company...
kelo.com
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the governor. The Government Accountability...
Comments / 0