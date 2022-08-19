Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Williston Basin School District updates meal charging policy; will not deny meal regardless of funds
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School Board has updated its meal charging policy to ensure that no child is denied breakfast or lunch. The change removes the “Cheese Sandwich” policy where students who have a negative balance on their account would be given an alternate meal instead of what is normally served. When a student reaches a significant negative balance, the administration will reach out to the family to discuss further action. Food Services Director Lynelle Johnson said this policy means students won’t be singled out.
History comes alive at Fort Union Trading Post
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Do the exhibits at the Fort Union Trading Post look a bit more… lifelike as of recent times? Even if they don’t, they will soon: Living History Weekend is coming in September. Taking place on September 3-4, during Living History Weekend, members and volunteers from the Fort Union Muzzle Loader Association […]
KFYR-TV
Amid teacher shortage, ND schools look to other countries for educators
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School starts this week, but some schools aren’t fully staffed yet. That’s one reason why districts around the state are hiring teachers from other countries to teach students. Several districts, including Williston, Fargo, Grand Forks, and New Town are hiring international teachers from the...
wdayradionow.com
Oilfield wastewater spill estimate up, lengthy cleanup ahead
(Ray, ND) -- State investigators are estimating the amount of an oilfield wastewater spill in northwestern North Dakota at one-point-four million gallons. The Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Water Quality says owner Hess Corp reported a leak of produced water on August 15th from a pipeline eight miles north of Ray. Hess updated the spill amount estimate Monday.
KFYR-TV
2022 Babe Ruth World Series a success for Williston; more than 48,000 in total attendance
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It was another successful Babe Ruth World Series event for the City of Williston. Teams from seven different states made the trip to northwest North Dakota, which filled up hotels throughout Williston and generated thousands of dollars in additional revenue. Host President Larry Grondahl says nearly a thousand volunteers helped out, with a total attendance of more than 48,000, shattering the record from 2016.
keyzradio.com
All Smiles! SROs Join Students and Staff Heading Back-to-School in Williston
Williston, ND (KEYZ) Students, teachers, and staff were not the only ones returning from summer vacation today for the start of the 2022-'23 school year in Williston. Two of law enforcement's finest were also reporting for duty, School Resource Officers Jory Forsberg and Nick Nelson. Public Information Officer with the...
keyzradio.com
Two Die Over the Weekend in Separate Crashes on Bakken Roadways
Williston and Halliday, ND (KEYZ) A Williston man and a man from Dickinson are the victims of two separate crashes over the weekend on Bakken roadways. A Williston man was killed in a motorcycle crash occurring on ND 1804 on Saturday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that at...
Fatal motorcycle crash reported near Trenton
BISMARCK, ND (KXNet) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash occurring on ND 1804 on Saturday afternoon. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:32 p.m., the 51-year-old Williston male was riding his motorcycle northbound on ND 1804 by mile marker 335, approximately 5 miles west of Trenton. While passing another […]
