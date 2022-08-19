WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School Board has updated its meal charging policy to ensure that no child is denied breakfast or lunch. The change removes the “Cheese Sandwich” policy where students who have a negative balance on their account would be given an alternate meal instead of what is normally served. When a student reaches a significant negative balance, the administration will reach out to the family to discuss further action. Food Services Director Lynelle Johnson said this policy means students won’t be singled out.

