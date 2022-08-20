ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bearcat Pipeline: Lake alum O'Quinn building upon resume in final season at Cincinnati

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7zGn_0hOfmcRx00

This is the second of a four-story series focusing on the Toledo area’s impact on the University of Cincinnati football roster.

WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Dylan O’Quinn has constructed a solid resume as an offensive lineman for the University of Cincinnati football team.

Entering his fifth and final season, he’s looking to build upon it.

O’Quinn, a Lake High School graduate, has used his time at Cincinnati to develop from a former tight end recruit into a possible NFL-caliber player in the interior line. Over the past two seasons, he’s played in all of the Bearcats’ 24 games, turning into a starter during the 2020 campaign and never letting go of a spot.

He said his relationship with Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has been paramount through the journey.

“I would just say trusting the process,” O’Quinn told The Blade a recent practice at Higher Ground Retreat Center, where Cincinnati is holding its first days of fall camp.

“These coaches do a great job. Coach Fickell has really built a lot of trust in me, and I've trusted him my whole way throughout my career. The way they develop our players and the way they develop this offensive line is unlike anything I've ever seen.”

O'Quinn was a quarterback until his sophomore year at Lake, when he pivoted to tight end and defensive end. He originally committed to Western Michigan, before flipping to the Bearcats.

Once at Cincinnati, the three-star recruit moved inward on the offensive line.

He has played left guard, right guard, and right tackle, where he is expected to start this fall for the second straight season. He took over as a starting guard in Week 4 of 2020, before shifting to tackle last season. In his Cincinnati career, he has played 726 total pass-block snaps and given up three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

As O’Quinn (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) enters his final season for Cincinnati, he’s turning into a potential NFL draft prospect.

“It's going to be based on what he does this season,” Cincinnati offensive line coach Mike Cummings said. “That's something really for the NFL to go ahead and decide. The players that I've coached have gone to the NFL have really shown all the ability, the skills, and the toughness that he does. I think that what he does this season is going to decide exactly where he goes in the NFL – not necessarily if he goes to the NFL.”

Pro Football Network draft analyst Oliver Hodgkinson recently wrote O'Quinn is not "the biggest offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft class. However, he routinely demonstrates impressive technique with good hand timing and placement to be an effective pass protector. O’Quinn also displays sought-after football intelligence, picking up stunts and twists with effortless regularity."

But O’Quinn isn’t looking too far ahead.

“I'm focused on winning a championship,” he said.

Last season was a breakout for O’Quinn, who started all 14 games for an offense that averaged 6.7 yards per play, ninth best in the country, and set numerous school records.

This season he wants to continue his upward trajectory.

“He's progressed, because he's an extremely good technician in what he does,” Cummings said. “Plays well with his hands. Very smart. For him to be able to transition from one position to the other is remarkable, and that's really a credit to him and what he's decided to do.”

During his career, he has played 841 snaps at right tackle, 453 snaps at left guard, and 52 at right guard.

He covets being able to play multiple positions on the line.

“I think versatility is great as an offensive lineman,” O’Quinn said. “If you want to take yourself to the next league, then you need to be able to play center, guard, tackle, and be able to swing around. Even on the field, we have a group of guys who can play every position on the offensive line. If somebody goes down, it's not just the second string right tackle's going in, the best man is going to go in. Versatility's huge.”

O’Quinn has handled the workload of academics and college football with the responsibilities of fatherhood to his son, Riley.

He hopes to take care of his family through football, O’Quinn said.

Fickell praised the maturity and leadership O’Quinn has brought to the Bearcats.

“He's a guy that he's got his own whole family now,” Fickell said. “But he still shows how important it is to be a part of the team and be around the guys. I think that means as much to those guys as anything. That's where I think they see the maturity and where he's come from, because he's got so many experiences that a lot of these guys don't understand, but to be around him enough, I think that it's a big deal to me, it's a big deal to our program, and our team.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team announces death of second player following tragic car accident

Indiana State is mourning the loss of 2 players following a tragic car accident over the weekend. The school released a statement and further details about football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, who died early Sunday morning in a one-car accident. The Vigo County Sheriff released the names Monday. Police said there were a total of five people in the car. Two of them were ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore. They are out of intensive care but still in serious condition.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
adventuremomblog.com

Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise

A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Indiana Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
West Harrison, IN
City
Riley, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
wvxu.org

'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode

After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More

Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
WLWT 5

Temporary road closure begins in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Officials from Greater Cincinnati Water Works will close a street in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hoge Street will be closed to through traffic between Delta and Athens avenues while crews perform stormwater drainage improvements. Closures will also take place at Handman Avenue and...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bearcats#Nfl Draft#College Football#American Football#Bearcat Pipeline
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Parks Giving Away Free Trees to Residents During Fall ReLeaf Program

Cincinnati Parks is giving away free trees to area residents, and the only thing you need to do is sign up to get one. For the past 35 years, Cincinnati Parks' fall ReLeaf program has been helping to build the city's tree canopy by providing more than 20,000 trees to residents at no cost. The program works like this: apply to get a free tree, get approved, pick it up and plant it in your yard.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
PLANetizen

Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End

West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government

President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy