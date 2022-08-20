Bearcat Pipeline: Lake alum O'Quinn building upon resume in final season at Cincinnati

This is the second of a four-story series focusing on the Toledo area’s impact on the University of Cincinnati football roster.

WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Dylan O’Quinn has constructed a solid resume as an offensive lineman for the University of Cincinnati football team.

Entering his fifth and final season, he’s looking to build upon it.

O’Quinn, a Lake High School graduate, has used his time at Cincinnati to develop from a former tight end recruit into a possible NFL-caliber player in the interior line. Over the past two seasons, he’s played in all of the Bearcats’ 24 games, turning into a starter during the 2020 campaign and never letting go of a spot.

He said his relationship with Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has been paramount through the journey.

“I would just say trusting the process,” O’Quinn told The Blade a recent practice at Higher Ground Retreat Center, where Cincinnati is holding its first days of fall camp.

“These coaches do a great job. Coach Fickell has really built a lot of trust in me, and I've trusted him my whole way throughout my career. The way they develop our players and the way they develop this offensive line is unlike anything I've ever seen.”

O'Quinn was a quarterback until his sophomore year at Lake, when he pivoted to tight end and defensive end. He originally committed to Western Michigan, before flipping to the Bearcats.

Once at Cincinnati, the three-star recruit moved inward on the offensive line.

He has played left guard, right guard, and right tackle, where he is expected to start this fall for the second straight season. He took over as a starting guard in Week 4 of 2020, before shifting to tackle last season. In his Cincinnati career, he has played 726 total pass-block snaps and given up three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

As O’Quinn (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) enters his final season for Cincinnati, he’s turning into a potential NFL draft prospect.

“It's going to be based on what he does this season,” Cincinnati offensive line coach Mike Cummings said. “That's something really for the NFL to go ahead and decide. The players that I've coached have gone to the NFL have really shown all the ability, the skills, and the toughness that he does. I think that what he does this season is going to decide exactly where he goes in the NFL – not necessarily if he goes to the NFL.”

Pro Football Network draft analyst Oliver Hodgkinson recently wrote O'Quinn is not "the biggest offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft class. However, he routinely demonstrates impressive technique with good hand timing and placement to be an effective pass protector. O’Quinn also displays sought-after football intelligence, picking up stunts and twists with effortless regularity."

But O’Quinn isn’t looking too far ahead.

“I'm focused on winning a championship,” he said.

Last season was a breakout for O’Quinn, who started all 14 games for an offense that averaged 6.7 yards per play, ninth best in the country, and set numerous school records.

This season he wants to continue his upward trajectory.

“He's progressed, because he's an extremely good technician in what he does,” Cummings said. “Plays well with his hands. Very smart. For him to be able to transition from one position to the other is remarkable, and that's really a credit to him and what he's decided to do.”

During his career, he has played 841 snaps at right tackle, 453 snaps at left guard, and 52 at right guard.

He covets being able to play multiple positions on the line.

“I think versatility is great as an offensive lineman,” O’Quinn said. “If you want to take yourself to the next league, then you need to be able to play center, guard, tackle, and be able to swing around. Even on the field, we have a group of guys who can play every position on the offensive line. If somebody goes down, it's not just the second string right tackle's going in, the best man is going to go in. Versatility's huge.”

O’Quinn has handled the workload of academics and college football with the responsibilities of fatherhood to his son, Riley.

He hopes to take care of his family through football, O’Quinn said.

Fickell praised the maturity and leadership O’Quinn has brought to the Bearcats.

“He's a guy that he's got his own whole family now,” Fickell said. “But he still shows how important it is to be a part of the team and be around the guys. I think that means as much to those guys as anything. That's where I think they see the maturity and where he's come from, because he's got so many experiences that a lot of these guys don't understand, but to be around him enough, I think that it's a big deal to me, it's a big deal to our program, and our team.”