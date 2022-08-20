Dive crews locate body of missing 79-year-old

The body of Neill Thomas Odenwald, 79, was located by dive crews at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the Monroe Public Safety Department.

A search had been ongoing for Mr. Odenwald, who had been missing since Friday afternoon.

It is believed that Mr. Odenwald may have fallen off his boat, where he was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. The boat, still running and with his personal affects still onboard, was found by witnesses at the dock at Riverfront Marina, on the 1500 block of East Elm Avenue in Monroe.

After checking with local businesses and the area hospital with no results, officers believed Mr. Odenwald had fallen into the River Raisin.

Mr. Odenwald’s family was notified and Monroe Police Chaplain Services were on scene for support. This incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time, according to authorities.

The Monroe Public Safety Department thanked the assisting agencies, which included the Monroe Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff Marine Division, Monroe County Sheriff Dive Team, assisted by the Downriver Dive Team, Monroe Police Marine Unit, and Monroe Community Ambulance.