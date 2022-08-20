ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Chardon runs win streak to 29 games with 14-7 win over Olmsted Falls

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Andrew Bruce ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns for the Hilltoppers in the win.

CHARDON, Ohio – The Chardon Hilltoppers began the defense of their state title with a 14-7 win over Olmsted Falls ion Friday night.

Chardon, the back-to-back state champions in Division III, got 158 yards rushing on just six carries from Andrew Bruce with two of his six carries resulting in touchdowns. Both touchdown runs were over 60 yards. Bruce’s first touchdown run of 66 yards came in the final minutes of the first half to break a scoreless tie and then he gave Chardon a 14-0 lead late in the third quarter with a 62-yard score.

Olmsted Falls scored its lone touchdown on a fumble recovery by tight end Colin Singleton, who picked up the ball in the endzone after it was coughed up by running back Rocco Conti.

The Chardon defense made the 14-7 score stand in the fourth quarter with an interception by Trey Liebhardt and then a sack on fourth down by Alex Kisley on the final possession of the game for the Bulldogs.

Chardon outgained Olmsted Falls 229-184 in the game.

The win extends Chardon’s win streak to 29 games.

Photo Gallery (photos by Mike Cook):

