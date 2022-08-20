ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Casemiro
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Toni Kroos
SPORTbible

Manchester City suffer double injury blow in Barcelona charity friendly

Manchester City have been hit with a double injury blow. The Premier League Champions faced FC Barcelona in a charity friendly at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. The fixture, raising money for the ALS research at the Luzon Foundation, was in aid of Juan Carlos Unzue, who played and coached alongside Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Real Madrid#Old Trafford#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Youtube
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy