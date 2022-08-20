Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
"I wish" - Gary Neville claims Man United should have brought in "exceptional" Liverpool star
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken out on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fixture between the two clubs. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016 and has turned the Reds from what was a mediocre side to one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses. In his...
Player Ratings: FC Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City (Charity Friendly)
Manchester City travelled to Spain this evening to play in an unusual mid-season friendly, taking on Barcelona in front of a sell-out crowd at the Camp Nou. The fixture was to raise awareness and funds for the degenerative nervous illness ALS. On the pitch, the match didn’t disappoint for the...
Confirmed: Chelsea to face Manchester City in Carabao Cup third round
Chelsea will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round, it has been confirmed. Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola's side as they eye going one step better than the 2021/22 season. Chelsea went all the way to the final at Wembley last...
Manchester City suffer double injury blow in Barcelona charity friendly
Manchester City have been hit with a double injury blow. The Premier League Champions faced FC Barcelona in a charity friendly at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. The fixture, raising money for the ALS research at the Luzon Foundation, was in aid of Juan Carlos Unzue, who played and coached alongside Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.
A compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute showing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front
A stunning compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute outing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front for Manchester United. Martial starred as Man United registered their first win of the new Premier League season by beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday. The Frenchman entered the fray at the...
Man United fans throw cans of beer at coach while chanting 'murderers'
Manchester United fans threw cans of beer at a coach while chanting 'murderers' ahead of tonight's big Premier League clash against Liverpool. Check it out below:. A coach appearing to be carrying Liverpool fans was targetted by Man United supporters as the vehicle entered Old Trafford. Shocking footage shows fans...
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Jadon Sancho goal against Liverpool goes viral
A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Monday night's opener against Liverpool titled: 'He just wants the old Manchester United back' has picked up 1.2 million views. The 37-year-old forward, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, was sat in the stands when Jadon Sancho put United ahead with a composed finish.
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, pies Jamie Carragher
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed Sky Sports' coverage of Manchester United vs Liverpool but completely pied Reds legend Jamie Carragher. Along with captain Harry Maguire, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been dropped for the clash at Old Trafford and has instead been named on the bench. While he was warming up...
Revealed: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte's letters to FA and reasons given for ban and fines
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte’s letters to the independent regulatory commission have been released, along with their reasoning for handing the Chelsea head coach a ban. The pair were involved in an altercation after the full-time whistle in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Tuchel...
How Casemiro and Fred can bring their partnership with Brazil to Manchester United under Erik ten Hag
Finally, a day has come that many never thought would. Manchester United have signed a defensive midfielder. That defensive midfielder just so happens to be one of the very greatest to ever play in his position, and he is more than familiar with a few faces at the club already.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is 'absolutely not' better than Kyle Walker and Reece James, claims Darren Bent
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been slammed for his performance against Manchester United, with Darren Bent ruthlessly dismissing any suggestion that he's better than Kyle Walker and Reece James. The Liverpool star delivered an abject defensive showing in his side's 2-1 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford on Monday. After the...
"Just can't believe" - Micah Richards left stunned by "strange" thing Van Dijk did against Man United
Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he was stunned by some of the defending by Virgil Van Dijk yesterday and admitted it was ‘strange’ to see him so out of character. Liverpool’s difficult start to the season continued last night as they fell to a 2-1...
"Will not go" - Jurgen Klopp reveals one Liverpool star who won't be leaving the club this summer
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that midfielder Naby Keita won't be leaving the club this summer. Speaking to the media ahead of last night's fixture with Man United, Jürgen Klopp was quizzed on the Guinean's future and the German tactician responded in detail. “Selling Naby [Keita] now and...
Erik ten Hag left 'physically shattered' after joining players on 8.5-mile run, he's setting standards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a 'deep impression' on his players after he joined them on a 8.5 mile (13.8km) run, a day after their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford. The Dutch manager was left furious with United's performance at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13 as...
Ajax and Chelsea schedule further Hakim Ziyech talks ahead of imminent Man Utd Antony bid
Ajax and Chelsea have scheduled further talks over Hakim Ziyech ahead of Manchester United’s bid for Antony. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with Man United now re-entering the race to sign the Ajax star. Ziyech’s brother recently dropped a major...
Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea don't have mentality problem following Leeds United defeat
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted that his side's 3-0 loss to Leeds United was not due to a mentality issue. The Blues suffered an embarrassing loss to Jesse Marsch's side at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. Edouard Mendy gifted the hosts the advantage in the first-half and just...
